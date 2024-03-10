Chris Jones Issues 6-Word Message After Signing Massive Deal With Chiefs

Shortly after the news broke that All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 9, Jones took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to his massive deal.

“Letssss gooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!” was his first post, and was followed by another post that read, “KC….5 more years of greatness! 3x,” and also included a picture of Jones and teammate Mike Pennel.

According to Jones’s agency, Katz Brothers Sports, Jones is now the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, surpassing Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Jones’s deal is worth “almost” $160 million with $95 million in “practical guarantees.”

During the 2023 season when Jones, 29, was playing on a revised one-year deal with the Chiefs, he registered 75 total quarterback pressures (43 hurries, 8 hits, 14 sacks), 21 stops, and 3 batted passes in 16 regular season games, according to PFF.

Jones tallied 16 total QB pressures (10 hurries, 5 hits, 1 sack), 4 stops, 2 batted passes, and 1 forced fumble during Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run in January and February.

Now a two-time All-Pro, Jones is arguably the second most important player on the Chiefs after quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That’s why the two-time defending Super Bowl champions were willing to give the game-changing defender a historical payday.

Brett Veach Made Chris Jones a Top Priority

It should come as no surprise that Kansas City was able to strike a deal with Jones, as general manager Brett Veach made it clear while talking to the media at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that re-signing Jones was a top priority for the Chiefs.

“Just like last year with Chris (Jones), with LJ (L’Jarius Sneed), with a lot of our players, we get a chance to meet the agents this week. He’s at the top of the list,” Veach explained. “Love Chris, (we) tried really hard to get something done and we didn’t. When we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk and both parties I think want to be here. We’ll get to work. That’s certainly a guy we want back and love. We want to see him finish his career here in Kansas City.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Re-Signing Chris Jones

Users on X reacted to Jones re-signing with the Chiefs.

“We love you Chris so freaking awesome and glad you got the money you deserve,” one user wrote. “5 years holy [expletive] in shock on all of it. Let’s go time for stone cold 3 peat LFG!!!!!!!!!! Can finally bring my anxiety level down.”

“Thank goodness… Whatever C.J does after signing he earned every penny,” another user wrote. “The man is the reason Chiefs won the last two Superbowls and Chiefs apparently agree! Salute!”

“I heard that the Chiefs were preparing to move on without you…. then Taylor Swift called it in, and here we are,” another user wrote. “Congratulations my man. CHIEEEEEFS 24/7. LFG.”

“My 11 year old son plays defensive tackle. How cool is it for him to watch his favorite player play his favorite position for his favorite team? I’m so thankful that Chris is a Chief for life!!” another user wrote.

“Best news of the day! You deserve it. Hard work has paid off tenfold,” another user wrote. “Selfishly, I’m happy for our team, but really I’m more happy for you. Congrats – so many reasons to hold your head high. “