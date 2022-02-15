Chris Jones Sends Strong Message After Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

With four straight AFC Championship appearances and two straight Super Bowl appearances, it’s easy to assume the Kansas City Chiefs had a sour taste in their mouths when the 2022 Super Bowl took place and they weren’t a part of it.

The world watched as the Cincinnati Bengals — a team that beat the Chiefs in the conference championships — lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in California. Cincinnati lost that game in large part because of the same reason Kansas City lost last year’s Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: offensive line play.

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked seven times in the Super Bowl. His final snap in the game on 4th and 1 resulted in a sack by future Hall of Famer and defensive tackle, Aaron Donald.

We all knew if Joe Burrow didn't throw at the top each drop on the final drive, Aaron Donald would capitalize. Darious Williams and David Long both jump Higgins' slant to take away the 1st read, which was all Donald needed to reach the QB pic.twitter.com/SHPgC4EdJH — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 14, 2022

For one reason or another, several Chiefs players took to Twitter during and after the game to react to what they were seeing. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman did so to roast Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who had taken shots at Hardman and Tyreek Hill after the conference championships.

For defensive tackle Chris Jones — he had something to say after the Super Bowl, and it was in the form of a bold prediction.

Chris Jones Predicts Return to Super Bowl for KC

“we will be in it next year,” Jones wrote on Twitter shortly after the game on February 13.

we will be in it next year. — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 14, 2022

Although Kansas City failed to make the Super Bowl this season, they can continue competing for championships as early as next season.

The Chiefs do have some major pieces like safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and defensive end Melvin Ingram hitting free agency this offseason. They also have some cap restraints like Frank Clark and Patrick Mahomes to figure out (but that shouldn’t be hard to figure out). Despite all that, they still have Mahomes, Hill, Travis Kelce, the entire offensive line, Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, etc. on the roster moving forward.

Because of that, the core of Kansas City is too strong to not be in contention next season.

Twitter Reacts to Jones’ Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Jones’ bold prediction.

“If you wrapped up like Donald did the Chiefs would be lifting 2nd Super Bowl today. I’m almost ready to move on to 22 season. WRAP UP!!!!!!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

If you wrapped up like Donald did the Chiefs would be lifting 2nd Super Bowl today. I'm almost ready to move on to 22 season. WRAP UP!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4jginRpeOM — Don Julio (@DonJuli00364797) February 14, 2022

“Not if your qb keeps throwing games like he did in the 2nd half of cincy game. That was an obvious embarrassment. Wonder how much he got for that?” another user wrote.

Not if your qb keeps throwing games like he did in the 2nd half of cincy game. That was an obvious embarrassment. Wonder how much he got for that? — Nick Anthony (@tgizzy35) February 14, 2022

“Maybe get some more sacks because the titans put up 9 and the rams put up 7. Y’all put up 1 and it’s the reason the Chiefs couldn’t hold down the win. Fully support ya and know you will come back even better next year,” another user wrote.

Maybe get some more sacks because the titans put up 9 and the rams put up 7. Y’all put up 1 and it’s the reason the Chiefs couldn’t hold down the win. Fully support ya and know you will come back even better next year. — Jesse Starke (@Whitey_Blunder) February 14, 2022

“I really hope so! Rush 5 on the weak WR/Running teams- your safety team is solid. Find healthy LBs.. OL coach needs a raise! Another WR/ TE threat that blocks, catches the ball, and runs for yardage would be nice,” another user wrote.

I really hope so! Rush 5 on the weak WR/Running teams- your safety team is solid. Find healthy LBs.. OL coach needs a raise! Another WR/ TE threat that blocks, catches the ball, and runs for yardage would be nice. — JESSTHINK (@JESSTHINK2) February 14, 2022

“If they get you some help this coming year and not a bunch of over payed has beens they need to trade up in the draft need a nother you and two good pass rushers,” another user wrote.

If they get you some help this coming year and not a bunch of over payed has beens they need to trade up in the draft need a nother you and two good pass rushers — Barry Gregory (@BarryGr00850655) February 15, 2022