Chiefs DT Chris Jones Takes Aim at ‘Crazy’ Snub for 2023 NFL Award

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has already made it publicly known that he plans on being the NFL’s MVP. That’s why he seemingly took it personally when oddsmakers gave him long odds to be named the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman grabbed Jones’ attention on Twitter by writing “No @StoneColdJones is crazy” in reference to Fanduel odds shared by uStadium. The Fanduel odds were of 10 players that have the strongest odds to win DPOY next season, none of which were Jones. Instead, they have Jones at +3,000 odds to win DPOY.

Chris Jones’ message to Hardman was simple; it included the message “2x Super bowl Champ” accompanied by a smiling face emoji and a middle finger emoji.

2x Super bowl Champ 😃🖕🏾 https://t.co/6u6eX3k3ko — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) April 20, 2023

Chris Jones Fresh Off Stellar Season

During the 2022 regular season, Chris Jones, 28, registered a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles according to PFF.

Jones’ 92.3 defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, even ahead of Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who was PFF’s highest-graded interior defender for eight straight seasons prior to 2022.

Arguably the best performance of Jones’ career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones was a force to be reckoned with, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

On 3rd & 8, Joe Burrow sacked by Chris Jones for 7-yd loss with 0:39 to go#Bengals 20 #Chiefs 20 4ᴛʜ pic.twitter.com/FH69WhyLIY — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 30, 2023

Extension Coming for Chris Jones?

One of the reasons the Chiefs were rather cap-strapped this offseason was because of Chris Jones’ contract. Jones is in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2023 season according to Over The Cap.