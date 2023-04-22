Chiefs DT Chris Jones Takes Aim at ‘Crazy’ Snub for 2023 NFL Award

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has already made it publicly known that he plans on being the NFL’s MVP. That’s why he seemingly took it personally when oddsmakers gave him long odds to be named the 2023 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman grabbed Jones’ attention on Twitter by writing “No @StoneColdJones is crazy” in reference to Fanduel odds shared by uStadium. The Fanduel odds were of 10 players that have the strongest odds to win DPOY next season, none of which were Jones. Instead, they have Jones at +3,000 odds to win DPOY.
Chris Jones’ message to Hardman was simple; it included the message “2x Super bowl Champ” accompanied by a smiling face emoji and a middle finger emoji.
Chris Jones Fresh Off Stellar Season
During the 2022 regular season, Chris Jones, 28, registered a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles according to PFF.
Jones’ 92.3 defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, even ahead of Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who was PFF’s highest-graded interior defender for eight straight seasons prior to 2022.
Arguably the best performance of Jones’ career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones was a force to be reckoned with, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.
Extension Coming for Chris Jones?
One of the reasons the Chiefs were rather cap-strapped this offseason was because of Chris Jones’ contract. Jones is in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2023 season according to Over The Cap.
Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic on March 2, Jones wants a contract extension that makes him “at least the second-highest player at his position.” The 2022 All-Pro also said on March 12 that he wants to be a “Chief for life.”
The highest-paid interior defender in the NFL is Aaron Donald, who was given a three-year, $95 million extension by the Rams during the 2022 offseason. That puts his contract at an average annual value (AAV) of $31.6 million, according to Over The Cap.
Second in AAV for interior defender contracts is Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders (four years, $90 million, $24.5 million AAV). Third is Leonard Williams of the New York Giants (three years, $63 million) and DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts‘ (four years, $84 million), who both have an AAV of $21 million.
Twitter Reacts to Chris Jones’ Fiery Tweet
Twitter users reacted to Chris Jones’ fiery tweet.
“Prove em wrong Chris. Best defensive tackle I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote. “We love you in the Kingdom, hope you are able to stay here until you retire. I scream “Chris Jones Breaks Bones!!” Every time you make a big play! Can’t wait for next year!! Let’s goooo!!!!!”
“It’s just trash. I think you’re the front runner for DPOY heading into the season,” another user wrote. “Stay healthy and eat this year big dawg!!”
“I threw some cash on this a few weeks ago as soon as I saw your odds + 3000 that was crazy disrespectful,” another user wrote. “You do you and prove them wrong.”