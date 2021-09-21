Ex-Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt Gets Another Chance to Extend NFL Career

Amid some punting woes for the Atlanta Falcons, a long time Kansas City Chiefs pro bowler has found a new home, rekindling his NFL career.

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt has signed with the Falcons practice squad, per Colquitt’s agent, Paul Sheehy.

Atlanta has seemingly chalked it up with their current starting punter, Cameron Nizialek. The former AAF punter had a horrendous outing in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nikzialek had four punts in that game for a total of 157 yards — an average of 39.2 yards per punt — per Pro Football Reference.

The most notable one was fourth-quarter boot that went just 33 yards, setting up Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense at the Falcons’ own 43-yard line. That ensuing Tampa Bay drive ended in a touchdown, putting an end to a run for Atlanta which included 14 unanswered points, bringing the Falcons’ deficit to just three points with a score of 28-25. The Buccaneers closed out the game scoring 21 unanswered points following that disastrous punt, two of which were interceptions returned for touchdowns by Tampa Bay’s defense.