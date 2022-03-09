Former Chiefs Pro Bowler ‘Poised to Hit Free Agency’ Again: Report

After the 2020 defeat in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs made a strong effort in revitalizing an offensive line that had slowly come apart at the seams.

The culmination was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beatdown of Patrick Mahomes and the result was the release of both starting offensive tackles — Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher. Neither played during the NFL championship game because of significant injury and KC decided they must get younger at the position.

Although Schwartz took the season off in 2021 after back surgery, Fisher ended up starting 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts following a torn Achilles during the 2020 AFC championship game.

According to recent reports, Fisher could be available in free agency next week.

Fisher ‘Not Expected to Re-Sign’ in Indy

On March 9, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported: “Pro-Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to re-sign with the Colts despite the fact that the two sides have spent recent weeks trying to strike a new deal, per sources. Fisher now is poised to hit free agency next week.”

The veteran blindside protector had a solid campaign with the Colts considering his speedy recovery, excelling more as a run blocker according to Pro Football Focus. Fisher scored a 73.3 in the run game but was charged with seven sacks off 41 pressures while guarding Carson Wentz.

The anticipated regression after a major injury was part of the reason Kansas City made the tough decision to cut him in the first place. Having said that, Fisher’s performance in Indianapolis far exceeded expectations and outperformed the Chiefs’ messy combination of right tackles this year (60 pressures allowed between Lucas Niang, Andrew Wylie and Mike Remmers).

In fact, Fisher’s 41 pressures allowed was only four more than Orlando Brown Jr. (16 games) and his run-blocking grade was actually higher than the recently franchise-tagged left tackle.

Potential for a Reunion?

Based on Brown’s recent tag, a Fisher reunion feels unlikely — unless the 31-year old is open to a right tackle transition. The nine-year NFL pro has not consistently played the position since his rookie season in 2013, but he does have some experience on either side.

Sounds like Eric Fisher and the Colts are NOT going to come to terms on a new deal. If I were Veach, I'd bring Fish back and put him at RT. — Chiefs Insider (@ChiefsInsider) March 9, 2022

“Chiefs Insider” on Twitter wrote: “Sounds like Eric Fisher and the Colts are NOT going to come to terms on a new deal. If I were [Brett] Veach, I’d bring Fish back and put him at RT.”

After Niang’s failure and eventual injury during his rookie campaign — opted out in 2020 — it’s the obvious thought for Chiefs Kingdom but is it the correct one?

Veach must solidify the right side but a Fisher signing would come with risk based on his age, Achilles, and rustiness at RT. The safer route might be another draft investment or a younger contract with room to grow.

Chances are, Fisher isn’t looking to sign on the cheap if he turned down the Colts. The Chiefs have larger needs that outweigh luring back the blocker, even if he might be an improvement on last year’s group.

During a heartfelt Instagram post upon his release, Fisher concluded: “Unfortunately I knew this time would come at some point. Sooner than I would have chose, but another opportunity to beat the odds. All good things must come to an end. Thank you Kansas City.”