Chiefs Predicted to Earn 2 First-Team All-Pro Honors in 2023

First-Team All-Pro is an honor unlike any other. It represents the best of the best at every NFL position, and only one starter is named for each role (includes three WRs, two EDGEs, two DTs, three LBs, two CBs).

In 2022, four Kansas City Chiefs made the First-Team All-Pro roster — Patrick Mahomes II, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Tommy Townsend. No team matched them in total number of representatives.

Heavy on NFL insider Matt Lombardo predicted the First-Team All-Pro roster in 2023, and two Chiefs were selected — although he didn’t include special teams in the article. Notably, Mahomes was not picked to earn his third First-Team All-Pro nod, and neither was Kelce.

Instead, offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Joe Thuney made Lombardo’s list. If this prediction came to pass, it would be both Humphrey and Thuney’s first time making the NFL’s First-Team All-Pro.

NFL Insider Explains Chiefs’ Predicted 2023 First-Team All-Pro Representatives, Creed Humphrey & Joe Thuney

Here was what Lombardo had to say about his selections of Humphrey and Thuney.

“Creed Humphrey is the most consistently dominant young center in this league. Full stop,” Lombardo wrote. “Humphrey is a complete mauler as a run-blocker, producing an elite 91.1 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, and a stonewall in pass protection, where he didn’t allow a single sack last season, with just one surrendered through the first two seasons of his career.”

“Maybe more impressive than the fact that Humphrey allowed just 21 quarterback hits is that he was flagged for only 4 penalties in 1,138 snaps in 2022,” he continued. “Humphrey is an ascending talent and perhaps next in line to be a permanent All-Pro fixture.”

For Thuney, Lombardo voiced: “Joe Thuney has been a stalwart of consistency throughout his career, and he has elevated his game to new heights since arriving in Kansas City in 2021. Last season, Thuney was instrumental in keeping Mahomes upright, allowing only one sack and 15 total pressures. That kind of consistency up front makes it easy for a freelancer like Mahomes to create big-play opportunities.”

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Beats Out Patrick Mahomes, 1 Ex-Chief Makes Lombardo’s First-Team All-Pro Roster

If you’re wondering who beat out Mahomes in Lombardo’s projection, it was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts — the runner up in the 2023 Super Bowl.

“Hurts very nearly stole the MVP and a first-team All-Pro slot from Patrick Mahomes last season, but the stage seems set for the 24-year-old to make another significant stride in his development,” the insider reasoned. “Given that this will be Hurts’ second season throwing to dynamic receiver A.J. Brown, as well as DeVonta Smith’s third NFL season (when receivers typically begin to peak), all of the pieces are in place for Hurts to take his game and the Eagles’ outlook to new heights.”

At tight end, Lombardo selected Minnesota Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson, who he expects to build off his 2022 run with Vikes.

One former Chiefs starter made the roster prediction as well, cornerback Charvarius Ward, who currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers.

“The San Francisco 49ers boast one of the most talented defenses in the league, and the best defensive back on the roster might be Charvarius Ward, who is criminally underrated outside the Bay Area,” Lombardo stated.

“Opposing quarterbacks managed only an 88.2 passer rating when targeting Ward last season, and receivers had little room to operate, averaging just 11 yards per catch,” he went on, concluding: “Given the combination of the 49ers’ ferocious front-seven and Ward’s prowess in man coverage, the stage could be set for the 27-year-old to have a career year in 2023.”