Chiefs Kingdom Turns KC’s Rookie Starter Into Pro Bowl Leader at Position

With just a few days left until the NFL the rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday, December 22, a Kansas City Chiefs rookie has entered the lead in votes for his position.

Second-round pick and starting center for the Chiefs, Creed Humphrey, has earned enough votes to put him in first place in Pro Bowl voting at his position. As of Monday, December 20, Humphrey has earned a total of 128,608 votes, per the NFL’s official press release. That’s more than New England Patriots’ David Andrews, who previously led the AFC at center with over 77,000 votes, per the Chiefs Wire.

Humphrey’s total is also more than the NFC’s current leading center, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, who has a total of 98,380 votes.

Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey and Tyrann Mathieu were at the top in votes received at their position. Rosters will be announced Wednesday at 7pm. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/4jBh2bbIaI — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 20, 2021

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Chiefs Lead Pro Bowl Voting

The defending AFC champions lead all NFL teams in total votes received for the Pro Bowl, per the release, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Patriots, and Green Bay Packers.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads all players in voting with 265,370 total votes. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa (264,687) ranked second overall, while Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (262,540), 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (244,714), and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (242,900) rounded out the top five.

Kelce, Humphrey, and safety Tyrann Mathieu (170,939) are the three Chiefs players that lead their positions in Pro Bowl voting.

The surge to get Humphrey into a Pro Bowl-leading position as well as the total vote count for the Chiefs roster shows how active Chiefs Kingdom has been since Pro Bowl voting opened on November 16.

The players that are selected to the Pro Bowl rosters are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

Pro Bowl Rosters Before Finale

Here are the leading vote-getters for the AFC as of Monday, December 20, which is *not* the finalized roster:

Quarterback: Justin Herbert (LAC)

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor (IND)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (BAL)

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

Tight End: Travis Kelce (KC)

Offensive Tackle: Rashawn Slater (LAC)

Guard: Joel Bitonio (CLE)

Center: Creed Humphrey (KC)

Defensive End: Myles Garrett (CLE)

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons (TEN)

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt (PIT)

Inside Linebacker: Denzel Perryman (LV)

Cornerback: J.C. Jackson (NE)

Safety: Tyrann Mathieu (KC)

Safety: Kevin Byard (TEN)

Punter: Pressley Hardin (PIT)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (BAL)

Return Specialist: Ray-Ray McLoud (PIT)

Special Teams: Ola Adeniyi (TEN)

Long Snapper: Joe Cardona (NE)

Here are the leading vote-getters for the NFC as of Monday, December 20, which is also *not* the finalized roster:

Quarterback: Tom Brady (TB)

Running Back: Dalvin Cook (MIN)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (SF)

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams (GB)

Tight End: George Kittle (SF)

Offensive Tackle: Trent Williams (SF)

Guard: Zack Martin (DAL)

Center: Jason Kelce (PHI)

Defensive End: Nick Bosa (SF)

Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald (LAR)

Outside Linebacker: Haason Reddick (CAR)

Inside Linebacker: Micah Parsons (DAL)

Cornerback: Trevon Diggs (DAL)

Safety: Harrison Smith (MIN)

Safety: Quandre Diggs (SEA)

Punter: Michael Dickson (SEA)

Kicker: Younghoe Koo (ATL)

Return Specialist: DeAndre Carter (WFT)

Special Teams: Nick Bellore (SEA)

Long Snapper: Camaron Cheeseman (WFT)

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and simulcast on ABC.