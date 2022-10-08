Chiefs Fan-Favorite Prospects Unveil Must-Have T-Shirts [LOOK]

Lost in the shuffle of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a massive announcement on October 3 — Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith have collaborated with Charlie Hustle to create custom player T-shirts.

Okay, I might be exaggerating a bit with the word massive here but these tees look awesome and feel like a must-have for any Chiefs’ diehards and/or big-man enthusiasts. Humphrey’s design was the more obvious of the pair.

https://t.co/ytK7KHbiG4 shirts are live! Had a blast collaborating with @CharlieHustleCo on these shirts! #CreedIsGood — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) October 3, 2022

He shared his official signature-imprinted “Creed Is Good” tee on Twitter this week — priced at a reasonable $36 within the Arrowhead Collection of Charlie Hustle’s website.

Trey Smith’s T-Shirt Design Is Hilarious

Humphrey’s T-shirt slogan may be the more iconic of the two so far but Smith’s is downright funny. The Chiefs’ right guard unveiled his design on October 3, voicing: “Really excited about my collaboration with @CharlieHustleCo! While y’all are there check out the @creed_humphrey shirt as well! #ThePancakeSpecialist.”

The signature-imprinted tee features Smith as a chef who only serves pancakes. Priced at $36 once again, get ’em while they’re hot!

From the No. 65 on the chef’s hat to the appetizing drizzle of syrup flowing down a healthy stack of trouble, this shirt is perfect in every way — and what two better prospects to support than these two unsung heroes?

Forbes contributor Jeff Fedotin covered the release, noting that “the merchandise of two second-year offensive linemen is [already] selling briskly.”

“I am all about bringing recognition and showing love to the big boys up front,” Smith told Fedotin via email. The writer continued later: “Because of the fanfare around [the #CreedIsGood] campaign, Charlie Hustle first inquired about Humphrey but quickly realized that Smith, who lines up next to Humphrey on the right side, would be great for a T-shirt collection as well.”

Fedotin relayed that “T-shirts for both players went on sale the first week of October,” adding: “Charlie Hustle gets the majority of the revenue from the sales, but Humphrey and Smith also receive a percentage, which is greater than the typical amount derived from royalties.”

He also informed readers that XXL and XXXL sizes are already sold out!

Humphrey has become a hot commodity in the advertising realm, working as a brand ambassador with Boulevard Brewing Company and Jack Stack Barbecue during his second NFL season. That’s extremely rare for a center.

As for Smith, he enjoyed this one voicing to Fedotin that “my collaboration with Charlie Hustle was a fun project.”

Chiefs Interior O-Line Is Driving Force of KC Offense

Yes, this offense is not the same without quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, but it also looks a lot different — and worse — without interior offensive linemen like Joe Thuney, Humphrey and Smith.

These three have dominated so far this season with no sacks allowed in pass protection and an improving run game that can thrive on the interior. Pro Football Focus even has the entire Kansas City offensive line ranked second in the NFL heading into Week 5 and that high honor is largely due to this trio.

If the Chiefs can just piece together their bookends at offensive tackle in 2022 — which they’ve been able to do so far despite sub-par performances from Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie at times — there’s no telling what Mahomes can accomplish.

When you give this man time in the pocket, he makes things happen. He’s done so his entire career and so far, the 2022 campaign has been no different from the “Houdini of our era.”