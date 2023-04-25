Analyst Makes Case for Chiefs to Draft Patrick Mahomes’ Backup in 1st Round

There are many positions the Kansas City Chiefs could draft in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But former NFL receiver and PFF owner, Cris Collinsworth, has them taking selecting a position that no one else does:

Quarterback.

In his final mock draft of 2023, Collinsworth has the defending Super Bowl champions selecting Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker 31st overall.

“I started thinking about this thing, and I go — you know what, I mean the only thing that really knocks the Chiefs out of contention is if something happens to Patrick [Mahomes] for four or five games,” Collinsworth said on the PFF NFL Show on April 25.

“And they (the Chiefs) just don’t have — they did fine last year in the playoff game with their backup quarterback coming in there. But if you get Hendon Hooker for the next five years by taking him — Lamar Jackson-like — at the end of the first round, so you get him for that extra year which you’re gonna need, I think he’ll be ready after the knee injury.”

In his final mock draft of 2023, Cris Collinsworth has the #Chiefs at 31 taking… Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. 🧐 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/42fTijwObZ — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) April 25, 2023

Hendon Hooker a Top Prospect Despite Injury, Age

Hendon Hooker, despite rehabbing back from a torn ACL and entering the NFL at 25 years of age, could still potentially go in the first round. At worst, he will come off the board in the second round. That goes to show how talented he is.

During the 2022 season, Hooker completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,135 yards and had a 27-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 11 games played according to Sports Reference. He also had 430 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein gave a detailed overview of Hooker in his draft profile on the Tennessee quarterback.

“Hooker’s age and ACL tear will be starting points for many draft conversations, but the most important question to be answered is whether he can thrive outside of the Tennessee offense,” Zierlein wrote. “Hooker was frequently a half-field reader, which means he could lean on spacing, speed and/or route combinations to make life easier. He’s more accurate outside the numbers than between the hashes and his deep ball placement was much more uneven than expected. However, Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer.

“He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule. He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.”

Should Chiefs Take Hooker If He’s Available?

The idea of having a young, quality backup on a rookie deal behind Patrick Mahomes on the depth chart that can provide quality reps when needed is undoubtedly intriguing. But getting that type of quarterback at the expense of a first-round pick doesn’t make sense.

The Chiefs signed Blaine Gabbert this offseason as a veteran with 11 years of NFL experience to potentially back up Mahomes in 2023. Kansas City also has Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun, who have already been in the Chiefs’ system for one season.

Because of the options that the Chiefs already have behind Mahomes, and because of the holes they need to fill on the roster, spending a first-round pick on any quarterback, let alone Hooker, makes little-to-no sense for the defending Super Bowl champions.