Daniel Sorensen Sounds off on Criticism Towards Him After Week 13 Pick-Six

One Kansas City Chiefs player that silenced some of his many critics on Sunday Night Football was safety Daniel Sorensen.

Sorensen, 31, has been a polarizing player in Chiefs Kingdom this season. After a rough start to the season, the eight-year veteran was demoted from his starting role in Week 6 in favor of third-year safety Juan Thornhill. While Sorensen has, for the most part, flown under the radar since his demotion, he caught everyone’s attention in Week 13 during the Chiefs’ 22-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Early in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s fifth-straight win, a Teddy Bridgewater pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and landed in the hands of Sorensen, who took the interception for 75 yards and a touchdown. The pick-six marked the fourth of Sorensen’s career.

Sorensen on Criticism: I Don’t Care, Frankly

After a game in which Sorensen displayed some of his value to the Chiefs defense, the veteran safety was asked if he had heard any of the criticisms directed at him from earlier in the year.