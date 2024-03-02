Chiefs Named ‘Obvious Choice’ to Sign Bears $42 Million WR

The Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid are in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition to checking out the top prospective talent, they’re preparing for free agency.

In order to make a legit run at a Super Bowl three-peat, the Chiefs need to upgrade at wide receiver. Kansas City already parted ways with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, clearing approximately $12 million in cap space. According to a new report, Chicago Bears’ pending free agent Darnell Mooney is expected to land in Kansas City.

The Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer posted on March 2, “On a lower-profile note, some chatter in Indy from folks eager to see where WR Darnell Mooney lands in a week and a half. There’s a small buzz on the possibility of Mooney having a resurgent 2024 at a great value price. Multiple people suggested KC.”

According to Spotrac.com, Mooney is predicted to earn a four-year $41.98 million contract. If the 26-year-old is willing to take a discount to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, Veach could work something out.

The Bears Wire’s Brendan Sugrue posted, “KC has always been the obvious choice. Part of me wonders what he would look like back in Chicago in a new offense with a (likely) new QB. But I’m sure that ship has sailed.” Arrowhead Report’s Connor Christopherson wrote, “It’s ‘every wide receiver is going to KC’ szn, though Mooney actually does make a lot of sense.”

Darnell Mooney’s Career-Best Seasons Were Under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

When the Bears drafted Mooney in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft, Matt Nagy was the head coach in Chicago. Nagy joined the Chiefs coaching staff in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

The Tulane alum’s career-best seasons were during Nagy’s tenure as head coach. During his rookie season, Mooney caught 61 passes for 631 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2021, he tallied 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns. Without Nagy, Mooney’s stats plummeted. Over the past two seasons, the receiver recorded 71 catches for 907 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After averaging 7.2 targets a game in his first two years, Mooney averaged 4.5 targets per game over the past two seasons.

KC Sports Network’s Matt Lane believes Mooney makes an easy fit into the Chiefs offense. “Logical move for the Chiefs if they can’t/don’t want to hit up the top end of the FA WR market,” Lane posted, “and his 50/50 outside-slot split plays into their scheme well.”

Bears General Manager was Non-Committal on Offering Darnell Mooney an Extension

Speaking to reporters last month, Bears general manager Ryan Poles was cagey about keeping Mooney. “We’ll evaluate the whole year and like I told a lot of guys that are free agents, we’ll be in contact with them in terms of our direction,” Poles said, per SI.

“There’s different buckets. There’s guys that are going to have to go test the market and see what’s out there and maybe circle back. I know Mooney wishes he played a little bit better this year and things went better for him and made some more connections. But I know he’s going to bounce back and have a really good career.”

USA Today’s Lucas Hunt surmised, “Realistically, I don’t see Mooney staying in Chicago… It’s much more likely that he goes to a receiver-needy team where he can demonstrate that same dynamic route running and catching ability that had Bears fans so enamored with him and get paid like a true WR2.”