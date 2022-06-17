Former Chiefs OL Quickly Signed by Patriots: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs center Darryl Williams has signed with the New England Patriots, according to Jordan Schultz on June 17.

Center Darryl Williams signed with the #Patriots, per source. Williams, 25, was previously with the #Chiefs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 17, 2022

Williams, 25, went undrafted in 2020 after three years as a reserve at Mississippi State. The Chiefs signed him in early 2021, waived him in August, and then added him to the practice squad in September, which is where he stayed for the remainder of the 2021 season.

On June 14, Williams was waived by Kansas City so the organization could make room for veteran running back Jerick McKinnon, who they re-signed to a one-year deal.

Williams will battle during the 2022 preseason for a spot on New England’s 53-man roster or practice squad come September.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Chiefs Re-Sign Key Special Teamer as Minicamp Closes

The Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves following the final day of mandatory minicamp on June 16. They signed wide receiver Aaron Parker and re-signed defensive back Chris Lammons. They also waived defensive back Luq Barcoo and waived-injured receiver Matthew Sexton, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The #Chiefs roster moves I did not mention yesterday: – waived DB Luq Barcoo & WR Matthew Sexton

– Signed WR Aaron Parker & DB Chris Lammons#ChiefsKingdom — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) June 17, 2022

The most notable move among the transactions is the return of Lammons. The last we heard about Lammons was when he was charged back in February for a battery base involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Lammons turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal on February 17.

Court records obtained by LVJR showed that Lammons was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.” Lammons, along with Kamara and the two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, was originally scheduled to appear in court on March 16, but the court date has been postponed twice and is now set to take place on Aug. 1, according to the Associated Press.

Lammons is now in his third season with the Chiefs after entering the league undrafted in 2019 and playing one season with the Miami Dolphins. During his time in the NFL, Lammons has been a core special teamer, earning over 75% of his snaps on the field on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.

Parker Brings Strong Resume to Kansas City

After trying out for the Chiefs along with Missouri receiver Damon Hazelton, Parker is the one that earned himself a roster spot this summer in Kansas City.

Parker played his college ball at Rhode Island and had a decorated career during his time in the FCS. In 44 career games, he recorded 216 catches for 3,450 yards and 30 touchdowns, per ESPN. He was named second-team Associated Press FCS All-American during his senior season, which took place in the fall of 2019.

Parker entered the NFL undrafted and played for the Dallas Cowboys over the summer of 2021. He was waived during roster cutdowns ahead of the regular season and was added to the Carolina Panthers practice squad on September 2, according to Pro Football Reference. Parker remained with the Panthers until he was waived by the organization on May 12.

Throw by Garrett Gilbert was on the money 💰 And Aaron Parker finds the end zone 🙌 📺: #JAXvsDAL on @NFLNetwork (or check local listings)

📱: https://t.co/38GyzbwYJW pic.twitter.com/xMlSS4SPXj — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2021