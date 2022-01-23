Chiefs Elevation Could Replace Former All-Pro Acquisition vs. Bills

It’s game day in Chiefs Kingdom and while most fans and players are getting themselves mentally prepared for a 5:30 p.m. CST kickoff, KC is finalizing their divisional round roster.

The Chiefs made one transaction ahead of the do-or-die matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Pro Football Network reporter Aaron Wilson tweeted out the news from the NFL transaction wire.

Chiefs elevated Daurice Fountain from practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 22, 2022

He wrote: “Chiefs elevated Daurice Fountain from [the] practice squad.”

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Fountain Elevation Could Impact Gordon

The ex-Indianapolis Colts wide receiver has made the majority of his impact on special teams with Kansas City in 2021 — although his opportunities have been rare.

Fountain logged two active appearances during the regular season and one during the postseason last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of course, his activation claimed the spot of another wide receiver in the wildcard round.

KC sports anchor Hayley Lewis tweeted out the inactive list at the time, including former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, a surprise healthy scratch from head coach Andy Reid.

#Chiefs inactives for tonight’s game against the Steelers: -QB Shane Buechele

-WR Josh Gordon

-RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

-CB Rashad Fenton

-DE Joshua Kaindoh

-OT Prince Tega Wanogho

-RB Darwin Thompson#ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) January 16, 2022

The same trade-off could occur later today when the Chiefs announce their inactives against Buffalo.

The Gordon signing has been a massive bust for GM Brett Veach. In 12 games and seven starts in 2021, the former 1,600-yard receiver totaled a slim 32 yards with KC off five catches. He was targeted 14 times by Patrick Mahomes and was able to manage one touchdown reception with the franchise.

Gordon also adds nothing on special teams, with zero snaps in that capacity this season. If he’s not producing on offense, it becomes an easy choice for Reid — Fountain gets the nod.

The former fifth-rounder was very appreciative on Twitter after the decision. Fountain voiced: “Lord let’s make it happen.” With a praying emoji.

Lord let’s make it happen 🙏🏾 — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) January 23, 2022

After originally beginning his tenure with Kansas City as a training camp star that fans saw potential in, Fountain was waived in October. Shortly after, he was re-signed to the practice squad, and that’s where he’s spent the bulk of his first season as a Chief.

The reserve earned 36 special teams snaps and two offensive ones during his two regular-season appearances. Last week versus the Steelers, he logged 18 on special teams (seven on kick return coverage, seven on punt return, and four on punt return coverage) and three on offense according to Pro Football Focus.

There was a major special teams impact in last night’s playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, so perhaps Fountain can provide a spark in a similar capacity for Kansas City on Sunday night.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Bills Elevate 2 Defensive Backs

Buffalo elevated two players from the practice squad as they journeyed to Arrowhead Stadium.

We’ve elevated DB Josh Thomas and DB Nick McCloud from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/YQUzjzUuuZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 22, 2022

They were undrafted cornerback Nick McCloud and undrafted DB Josh Thomas. Neither has suited up in a game for the Bills this season but McCloud did appear in two with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both will most likely factor on special teams, like Fountain, if they factor at all. Thomas did play in two games with Buffalo in 2020.