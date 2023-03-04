Asking Price for Chiefs’ Potential Trade Target Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who the Cardinals plan to trade this offseason, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz back in January. But what remained to be revealed was the asking price for Hopkins, who will turn 31 in June.

Now we have that answer, courtesy of Mike Jurecki of the Arizona Football Daily podcast.

“According to a couple agents I’ve spoken with the Cardinals looking for at least a second round pick and a conditional pick for DeAndre Hopkins,” Jurecki wrote on Twitter on March 1. “These conversations are taking place at the combine.”

DeAndre Hopkins Can Control Where He Lands Next

DeAndre Hopkins has two years and $34 million left on his contract, and he will have a $30.7 million cap hit in 2023. He also has a full no-trade clause in his contract, per NBC Sports Boston, which means he can’t be traded by Arizona unless he opts to waive his no-trade clause.

Hopkins was the 27th overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2013. Since then he has six 1,000-yard seasons, 853 receptions, 71 receiving touchdowns, and has been named an All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler five times, according to Pro Football Reference.

In March 2020, the Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Hopkins and a fourth-round pick. Then in September of that year, Arizona gave Hopkins a two-year extension that included a $27 million signing bonus and $60 million in guarantees, per Spotrac.

Unfortunately, Hopkins hasn’t produced at an elite level since signing that extension. He played a total of 19 games over the past two seasons and accumulated 106 receptions, 1,289 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns over that timeframe. He missed six games during the 2021 season due to injury (hamstring and torn MCL), was suspended six games during the 2022 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and missed the final two regular season games due to injury (knee).

As it stands, Hopkins ranks 36th all-time in career receiving yards (11,298) and is 3,047 yards away from cracking the top 10 all-time on that list (Reggie Wayne is 10th all-time with 14,345), according to Pro Football Reference.