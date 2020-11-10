Chiefs Release Ex-Bucs Defensive End, Activate Former Starting OL

While the Kansas City Chiefs’ players and staff are resting up during the bye week, the team announced a trio of transactions on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the official NFL transaction report for November 10, the defending Super Bowl champions have activated OL Martinas Rankin from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the expiration of his designated three-week practice window.

The 26-year-old has been allowed to rehab and attend team meetings this season, but was unable to practice for the first six weeks until being designated to return on October 21. Rankin, who started at left guard for five of the team’s first six games in 2019, has not taken a live snap since suffering a significant knee injury last November.

Chiefs Release Demone Harris From 53-Man Roster

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs cut third-year DE Demone Harris, who had held his place on the 53-man roster since being signed away from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad last November.

#Chiefs have activated OL Martinas Rankin from the PUP/Reserve list. Made room on the active roster by waiving DE Demone Harris. Club also placed practice squad DT Braxton Hoyett on the COVID-19/reserve list. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 10, 2020

The 24-year-old originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and has compiled seven total tackles and one quarterback hit in eight career games. His only action with Kansas City this season came during the team’s Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, where Harris notched three tackles in 38 snaps.

While Harris will be eligible to return to the practice squad in the coming days, the loss comes as a bit of a surprise given the Chiefs’ depth (or lack thereof) at the defensive end position. This is especially true considering they’re expected to be without DE Taco Charlton for an extended period of time — potentially for the remainder of the season — after he reportedly suffered a fractured leg during Sunday’s dramatic 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Tore my LCL = Finished the game and only missed 1 Week.

Fracture my ankle = Walk off on it to see if I could come back and play. I really wanted this but God had a different plan. Be back soon! 🤞🏿 Taco Truck getting repaired. #UNLD — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 9, 2020

