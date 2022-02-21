Pro Bowl WR Claims He’d Beat Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in a Race

The speed of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been a hot topic ever since he lost to Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons during the “Fastest Man” skills challenge at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The video of that race showed Hill running well below his full potential. But it nevertheless has brought about debates regarding if he’s really the fastest player in the NFL.

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons beat Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs in a “fastest man” race. Rookie was going all-out. pic.twitter.com/exZrV8jfIG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2022

Even though one current Pro Bowl wide receiver in the league believes Hill wasn’t trying his hardest in the race with Parsons, that same pass-catcher believes he can beat Hill in a race.

D.K. Metcalf: ‘I Can Beat Tyreek’

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf — who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine and will be training for the 2024 Olympics — was asked by TMZ if he thinks he can beat Hill in a race.

“Yeah I can beat Tyreek in a race,” Metcalf said. He was also asked if he believes he’s the fastest player in the NFL, for which Metcalf said, “yes I do.”

Metcalf is still waiting for Hill to accept his challenge to a race from last summer. After a video surfaced last July in which Hill beat Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones in a race, Metcalf took to Twitter to challenge Hill.

“Get at me next off season @cheetah,” he wrote.

Get at me next off season @cheetah — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 8, 2021

Unfortunately, even if Hill did accept Metcalf’s challenge, the race might have to be postponed due to Metcalf’s foot. He underwent surgery in early February to remove a screw in his foot from a previous procedure, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. It was considered a “minor issue,” however, per Rapoport.

Hill Explains Away Loss to Parsons

After losing to Parsons at the Pro Bowl, Hill was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge at the NHL All-Star Game and explained away why he lost to the Cowboys rookie.

“I’m a cheetah, baby. Cheetah’s don’t lose to lions,” Hill explained on February 6. “I just feel like I don’t want to show the world what I really got, because I’m saving it all for Usain Bolt. It’s like I’m baiting Usain Bolt to come out of retirement to race me.”

Hill then said he and Bolt should settle a date for the race in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl Weekend. It’s unknown if that ever actually happened.

The excuse from Hill, along with showering himself in beer on camera at the All-Star Game, prompted Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss to put Hill on blast during an ESPN segment called “C’mon, Man!” while also stating he could have beat Hill in a race during his prime.

“I love you, Tyreek Hill, but are you really faster than the whole National Football League? I don’t even think you’re faster than me, my man,” Moss said.

“In my prime, I would have lit Tyreek up,” Moss then claimed in response to Booger McFarland questioning Moss’ statement.

.@RandyMoss reminds us he had speed too 😤 "In my prime I woulda lit Tyreek [Hill] up!" pic.twitter.com/J5TqSVEzuC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2022

Track and field writer Paul Merca tweeted about Hill re-challenging Bolt to a race, which sparked a question from Bolt. Bolt responded to Merca’s tweet with a picture of Hill’s loss in the “Fastest Man” race with a mark above Hill’s head and the caption, “You mean this guy?”