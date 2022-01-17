Travis Kelce’s Mom Earns National Attention on Wild-Card Weekend

Both Travis and Jason Kelce had playoff games to play on Sunday, January 16 as part of Wild-Card Weekend. Travis was playing in the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Meanwhile, Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles were facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in FL.

Despite the distance between the two stadiums being over 1,200 miles, Travis and Jason’s mother, Donna, embarked on a mission to be in-person for both of her sons’ games. It’s a mission that she not only garnered national attention for but one that she also accomplished.

The Wild-Card Weekend Tour

The Eagles faced the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so Raymond James Stadium was the first stop for Donna.

Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day. First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Unfortunately, Donna’s first stop on her travel-filled day was a loss for Jason, as the Eagles lost to the Buccaneers 31-15. Nevertheless, her love and support were evident, and from Tampa Bay she began her travels to Kansas City. But not without a few delays.

In a text message shared by the NFL’s official Twitter account, Donna explained how she had to take a rickshaw at the stadium, which took her to an Uber. She eventually made her way to the airport, and although her flight was delayed, she managed to make it to Arrowhead Stadium in the midst of the Chiefs’ beatdown of the Steelers.

“In the car on the way to the stadium!” Donna wrote in a message shared by the NFL’s official Twitter account.

She made it! Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

So, despite the games taking place in two different parts of the country that aren’t close to each other, Donna’s love and determination allowed her to view both of her sons play in a playoff game in the same day.

Travis Gets Surprise Guest in Press Conference

During the Chiefs’ victory, Travis recorded a 48-yard touchdown, which marked the 10th receiving touchdown of his postseason career. Overall, he caught five passes for 108 yards and the receiving touchdown against Pittsburgh.

Kelce’s 100-yard performance in the Wild-Card Round was the eighth of his career in the postseason, which is the second-most all-time in NFL History. He now needs one more 100-yard performance in the playoffs to tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (8). He also has four straight 100-yard performances in the playoffs, which ties an NFL record, per the Chiefs.

However, for the first time in his career — regular season or postseason — Travis also recorded a touchdown pass, which came in the red zone to wide receiver Byron Pringle at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

TRAVIS KELCE THROWS A TD PASS 🔥 Yes, you heard that right. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oE6hirWtO3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2022

Following the win for Kansas City, Travis did a press conference and was asked a question by a special guest: his mother.

“This was an elation to see you get a [passing] touchdown in a playoff game,” Donna said. “I mean, oh my gosh, how good does that feel after all these years?”

Kelce was visibly happy to hear from his mom at that time.