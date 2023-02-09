Chiefs & Eagles Fans Unite Over Viral ‘Mama Kelce’ Photo [LOOK]

Rarely do Super Bowls have an honorary first lady, but NFL supermom Donna Kelce definitely holds that title in 2023.

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to face the Philadelphia Eagles, Donna is taking in the moment — which began as a dream of her sons one day playing together in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they’re going head-to-head instead, but the popular mother still feels blessed to be witnessing such a unique sports story — let alone living it.

Last night, Donna went viral on social media after she shared a childhood photo with her boys captioned: “#mamakelce1995.” The picture already has over 25,000 likes, 1,300 retweets and over 1.1 million views, uniting Chiefs and Eagles fans for a brief moment ahead of Sunday’s championship clash.

Travis Kelce Retweets Donna Kelce Photo With Heartfelt Message

On Super Bowl media night, Donna confirmed that Travis Kelce was the bigger “mama’s boy” and that rang true after she posted this photo.

Travis (on the right in the 1995 pic) was the son that retweeted her trip down memory lane, and he added a heartfelt message for his mother. “❤️❤️ happiest kids in the world!!” He announced in a quote tweet.

❤️❤️ happiest kids in the world!! https://t.co/KQny3IapL7 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 9, 2023

We’re sorry to report that Eagles center Jason Kelce did not reshare the picture. *Cough cough* — that’s brownie points for Travis in the son department, just saying.

Chiefs & Eagles Fans Celebrate Donna Kelce’s Childhood Photo With Travis & Jason

We’re only kidding, and many actually came together on Twitter because of this photo. For Eagles nation, the franchise’s very own Twitter account led the way voicing: “Can’t handle the cuteness 🥹.”

Kansas City’s 106.5 The WOLF chimed in too, stating: “Where is the extra love button!!!!!?😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️.”

“Can’t begin to imagine how you and your [ex]-husband feel,” a Philly fan commented. “You certainly are the 1st family of the NFL.”

A Chiefs fan also shared their thoughts, which read: “What a legend. Cannot wait for Sunday!!! ❤️🫶🏼.”

Another wrote: “Thank you for sharing so much of yourself and family with us. Much love to you Mrs. Kelce.”

“Kudos to you ma’am you raised two superstars and beyond that what seems great guys!” A third commended. And one simply said: “Moms rule.”

Finally, a fan tweeted that “you need to do a current version of the same picture.” If we can get that pose side-by-side before or after the Super Bowl, frame it.

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Shares Puberty Story About Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Over on Heavy on Eagles, reporter Mike Greger detailed a hilarious media response from Jason about Travis’ teenage growth spurt.

“I won the vast majority of [the childhood battles] being the older brother. I was pretty much undefeated until he hit puberty and then it changed very quickly in the opposite direction,” Jason told reporters. “It was hard to compete with him once he got to be as big and fast as I was. That’s when it really became evident the type of athlete and the type of talent that he had.”

He continued, admitting: “Once [Travis] hit puberty, he shot above me in height. He went from like a newborn deer that was a little bit uncoordinated with his limbs to a stallion pretty much overnight, so there hasn’t been much of a competition in that regard since. I can still get him in some card games and board games and stuff like that, but he’s got all the physical stuff.”

With competitive sons like this, it must have taken a really strong-willed mother to keep these boys in line. Here’s to you, Donna.