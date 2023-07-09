Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Loss to Chiefs

Down 24-14 at halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023 Super Bowl. Needless to say, that type of loss sticks with a quarterback, and Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts has mostly gone radio silent since the defeat — until now.

“As a quarterback, when you watch different cut ups [of film], go through different things when you’re doing the self-eval process, of course you run across that [final game], so yea,” Hurts told Rob Maaddi and the AP Pro Football Podcast when asked if he’s reviewed the Super Bowl tape yet.

“Everybody wants to be the best and everybody aspires to be the best and works to be the best,” he added later. “But ultimately you have to find something that separates you, and that’s the thrill. There’s a thrill in not being satisfied and there’s a thrill in being on this journey, and I’ve embraced that, and I love this game and I know my purpose within this game and I truly just want to be intentional.”

Jalen Hurts Details What It Will Take for Eagles to Win Super Bowl in February of 2024

Patrick Mahomes II and the Chiefs have already declared that their goal is to run it back in 2023-24. Having said that, one could argue that the Eagles have the easier path back to the big game in a weakened NFC conference.

Hurts spoke on what it’s going to take to return to the Super Bowl in February of 2024, while also being victorious this time around.

“This team has to find an identity for itself,” Hurts voiced regarding the Eagles, “and that’s the main goal. This team has to find an identity for itself and ultimately if we can keep the main thing the main thing, and just take advantage of every opportunity — you have every day to get better — that’s a win in itself.”

In the same vein, the humble superstar did not appear bitter over the way the 2022 campaign ended.

“I think there’s been true gratitude towards the things that we have been able to accomplish,” Hurts noted during the interview, “and that’s something that I do appreciate, and I find gratitude in every experience — because it’s all lessons learned, there’s always an opportunity to grow — so that’s been my mindset. That’s been the mindset of the team… Just learning from everything, building, and just trying to grow and raise that standard.”

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Displays Shades of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

There’s only one Mahomes in this league, but it’s hard to listen to Hurts and not hear some similarities in the personality of the Eagles MVP candidate.

These are two of the greatest dual-threat playmakers in the sport, but above all else, both remain coachable, respectful of their competition, and team-first. Those are the leadership qualities you look for in an NFL captain — and it’s even better when you have that in a quarterback.

If Hurts stays true to that, there’s no reason to believe Philadelphia won’t return to the playoffs next year and potentially, a title game. Pound for pound, their roster is as strong as any in the NFC barring injury, and they seem to have the QB position figured out.

Of course, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL. If the Eagles were to win the Super Bowl in 2024, they’d only be the third team in the history of the league to do so after losing the prior season — per Maaddi. The last to complete this feat were Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams after losing to the Eagles at the end of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.