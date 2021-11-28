Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Hot Water Over Taunting Penalty vs. Cowboys

Early in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a short pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the end zone for a touchdown.

While he was making his way into the end zone, Edwards-Helaire pointed at Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford, which caused a game official to throw a penalty flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Patrick Mahomes runs the option with CEH in the backfield, pitches it to him, and CEH makes his way into the end zone, while also being flagged for taunting🙄. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 16#Cowboys – 3#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/PaoW8qW7bx — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 21, 2021

We’ve now learned that Edwards-Helaire’s pointed finger not only drew a penalty flag from the official’s pocket, but it also sparked a fine from the NFL.

The league has fined Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 11, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s win over the #Cowboys. He pointed at a Dallas defender while scoring a touchdown and was flagged for taunting. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2021

While the penalty on CEH didn’t significantly impact the game, head coach Andy Reid detailed what he said to Kansas City’s running back following the taunting penalty.

“That’s two different sides of things, but yeah, I talked to him,” Reid said during his postgame presser on Sunday, November 21. “You can’t point, you can’t do anything. You get excited and do something. We had another one on our young right guard [Trey Smith], so you can’t talk. There’re some restrictions now and if you cross those lines, they’re going to get you. Listen, the union was part of that, they agreed to all of this. Better off just go and play football and celebrate with your teammates and not mess around with the other team.” “You can’t point. You can’t do anything.” – Andy Reid on Clyde Edwards-Helaire truanting penalty. Accurate Andy. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 22, 2021

Fenton Also Fined for Week 11 Penalty

Along with CEH, cornerback Rashad Fenton was also fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against Dallas. Fenton was fined $4,934 for an altercation on the sideline that yielded another taunting penalty, per Pelissero.

Rashad Fenton got facemasked, hit 'em with the AK-47, then got a 15-yard penalty pic.twitter.com/ZJdM85gYx5 — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 21, 2021

CEH Addresses Penalty

Following the game, Edwards-Helaire spoke about the taunting penalty and what transpired on that play. He also gave insight into the strong relationship the Chiefs players and coaches have with each other that isn’t seen by the public eye, which was evident when some of the players and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen celebrating with Edwards-Helaire on the sideline following the touchdown and penalty.