Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Hot Water Over Taunting Penalty vs. Cowboys

Early in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a short pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the end zone for a touchdown.
While he was making his way into the end zone, Edwards-Helaire pointed at Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford, which caused a game official to throw a penalty flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.
We’ve now learned that Edwards-Helaire’s pointed finger not only drew a penalty flag from the official’s pocket, but it also sparked a fine from the NFL.
The league has fined Edwards-Helaire $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 11, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
While the penalty on CEH didn’t significantly impact the game, head coach Andy Reid detailed what he said to Kansas City’s running back following the taunting penalty.
“That’s two different sides of things, but yeah, I talked to him,” Reid said during his postgame presser on Sunday, November 21. “You can’t point, you can’t do anything. You get excited and do something. We had another one on our young right guard [Trey Smith], so you can’t talk. There’re some restrictions now and if you cross those lines, they’re going to get you. Listen, the union was part of that, they agreed to all of this. Better off just go and play football and celebrate with your teammates and not mess around with the other team.”
Fenton Also Fined for Week 11 Penalty
Along with CEH, cornerback Rashad Fenton was also fined for unsportsmanlike conduct against Dallas. Fenton was fined $4,934 for an altercation on the sideline that yielded another taunting penalty, per Pelissero.
CEH Addresses Penalty
Following the game, Edwards-Helaire spoke about the taunting penalty and what transpired on that play. He also gave insight into the strong relationship the Chiefs players and coaches have with each other that isn’t seen by the public eye, which was evident when some of the players and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen celebrating with Edwards-Helaire on the sideline following the touchdown and penalty.
“There’s nothing to really talk through. Pat (Mahomes) pitched it, I showed my personality. We’ve talked about it, being me and playing football. That’s just what it is,” Edwards-Helaire explained during his press conference on Sunday, November 21. “You get the taunting penalty, it’s 15 yards. You take it with a grain of salt at the time and go to the next play. (Harrison) Butker kicks a 40-yard field goal, an extra point, and we make it happen and it’s on to the next play.
“The thing on the sideline, it’s EB (Eric Bieniemy), it’s one of those things,” CEH continued. “You have to be a real strong-minded player to play for EB and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to. I just went to the sideline knowing I was going to hear him. I’ve been playing for him, so I know. Then here comes TK (Travis Kelce), here comes the offense right behind me. It’s more than just the things that you all see, it’s a brotherhood.”
Edwards-Helaire went on to explain the intricacies of the relationships he has in certain environments with his teammates and coaches.
“Me and EB going back and forth one-on-one. I buy a pair of shoes, then we’re arguing about the color. Literally, those are the things that go on throughout the week,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It’s a relationship. Everybody sees one thing, but it’s one thing when it’s just us. With the crowd (being loud), once we’re on the field, it’s kind of like a family-oriented thing. That’s why it ended up being a yelling mosh pit, so it was pretty cool.”
