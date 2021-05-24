Chiefs Predicted to Sign 2-Time NFL Touchdown Leader

From the additions of Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Jarran Reed, to the free agents that got away in Trent Williams and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason has been chock full of big names.

However, count ESPN’s Bill Barnwell among those who believe Andy Reid’s club isn’t quite done adding star power to its 2021 roster. In his May 24 piece “Predicting 15 post-June 1 deadline NFL deals,” the ESPN analyst explored a possible match between the Chiefs and former Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley.

Sorry, Julio Jones fans.

Gurley Best Suited as a Third-Down Back?

Having expended its 2020 first-rounder on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs, like most every NFL team at this point, have an established lead back heading into mandatory minicamp in June. Kansas City has also already taken a free agent flier this offseason on Jerick McKinnon as a potential rotational contributor alongside fourth-year backup Darrel Williams.

That raises the question of where Gurley fits into the picture in Andy Reid’s pass-heavy offense. For Barnwell, the most sensible option is as a primary third-down player.

The former two-time All-Pro averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and ranked 44th out of 47 backs in DVOA last season. At this point, Gurley will have to be realistic: He’s not going to get an opportunity to serve as a starting back. He hasn’t been an explosive receiver over the past couple of seasons, but his best role might be as a third-down back, where he can block and serve as a sure pair of hands on checkdowns. At this point of the offseason, though, just about every running back spot is filled. Gurley could wait for an opportunity to open up via injury, like Devonta Freeman did a year ago, but I wonder whether there’s a fit on the AFC champs. The Chiefs obviously are moving forward with Clyde Edwards-Helaire as their starter, but the backups for their first-round pick are the unconvincing duo of Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. Gurley would have to come into camp and compete with those guys for a roster spot, but there’s an opportunity for a few snaps per game on one of the league’s best offenses behind Edwards-Helaire.

Unlike years past, the cost to acquire the 2021 version of Gurley could be a viable option for Kansas City if interested, with Barnwell predicting a one-year, $1.1 million deal — just north of the $990K general manager Brett Veach gave McKinnon on April 30. That number would come at an 80% discount from even his most recent contract, the one-year, $5.5 million deal Gurley signed with Atlanta last March.

