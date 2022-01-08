Fans Blast Chiefs for Handling of Tyreek Hill’s Injury vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered another pregame injury in Week 18.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill hurt his heel during pregame warmups for the Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos in the regular-season finale. However, Kansas City opted to not announce it as an injury, according to the ESPN broadcast.

Despite it not being listed as an injury by the team, those watching the Chiefs-Broncos game could tell Hill’s heel was clearly bothering, as he was shown lipping on the telecast on several occasions.

This is the second week in a row this has happened to a Chiefs player. In Week 17, starting left tackle Orlando Brown suffered a calf sprain prior to the Chiefs-Bengals game. Brown did not play in that game, however.

Fans Blast Chiefs on Twitter

While the game was close, and a win could help Kansas City re-claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the choice to keep Hill in the game despite clearly being hurt was troubling for fans who expect to see the Chiefs make an extended playoff run. That’s why those same fans took to Twitter to question and/or criticize the defending AFC champions.

“Tyreek Hill is playing hurt. The Chiefs had better be careful with him,” Robert Thompson wrote.

“@cheetah is clearly hurt why are the @Chiefs playing him??” wrote Chrissi.

“The Chiefs’ handling of Tyreek Hill is incredibly bizarre,” Matt Verderame of FanSided wrote. “If he’s hurt, rest him. If he’s not, play him. Don’t play the middle.”

“I know the Chiefs need to win to have a shot at the 1 seed but I don’t know why Tyreek Hill is in the game right now man…” wrote Take The Cake.

“Go ahead, Chiefs. Leave Tyreek Hill out there and get him injured for the playoffs,” wrote Broadcast Media Rick.

“Andy Reid NEEDS to make the decision to hold Tyreek Hill out for the remainder of this game. He has a noticeable limp,” Ray Juray III wrote.

“Chiefs need to take Tyreek Hill off the field and put him in bubble wrap for the playoffs,” Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star wrote.

“I don’t think Tyreek Hill needs to be in the game if he’s dealing with an injury. The #Chiefs NEED him for the playoffs,” Stephen Serda of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

Hill Unlikely to Return to Game

In the second quarter, the broadcast announced that Hill would “unlikely” return to the game. Hill would leave the game having received two targets and recorded zero catches.

