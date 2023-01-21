Fans Erupt Over Jaguars Injuring Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes [LOOK]

During the second quarter of the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury that had him limping heavily after he was taken to the ground.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limping heavily after taking this hit to his knee. He didn't come out of the game, however. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/HUmI709Ge6 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 21, 2023

Mahomes attempted to stay in the game, which included getting his ankle taped in between series. However, he eventually went to the locker room. Backup quarterback Chad Henne then replaced Mahomes under center.

Mahomes did re-emerge on the sideline not long after heading to the locker room, but the Chiefs simultaneously announced he was questionable to return to the game. According to Ian Rapport of NFL Media, X-rays on Mahomes’s ankle came back negative, but he did appear to have suffered a high ankle sprain.

X-Rays were negative, source said. That’s the good news. But it does appear to be a high-ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/nGJTkeg07h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2023

Henne led Kansas City’s offense on a 12-play, 98-yard drive during the next series that ended with Travis Kelce’s second touchdown catch of the day to take a 17-7 lead over Jacksonville.

QB Chad Henne throws a TD to Travis Kelce on his first drive (98 yards) following Mahomes's injury. PAT us good. #Chiefs – 17#Jaguars – 7#ChiefsKingdom #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/iK91ZKajTc — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 21, 2023

Mahomes returned to the lineup after the half but was visibly in pain on the field.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes’s Injury

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’s injury during the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.

“This tells me there’s no fracture. If there was a fx (fracture) he would have been ruled out,” one Twitter user wrote. “They’ll try to tape him up really well to recreate the stability that is lost with a high ankle sprain. Really sucks that it’s his right leg, the one he pushes off with to throw.”

This tells me there’s no fracture. If there was a fx he would have been ruled out. They’ll try to tape him up really well to recreate the stability that is lost with a high ankle sprain. Really sucks that it’s his right leg, the one he pushes off with to throw #ChiefsKingdom — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) January 21, 2023

“LOL well, the Chiefs will probably actually win this game because they actually have a quarterback subbed in now who can actually play in the playoffs. This is actually a lucky break haha Mahomes was about to lose another playoff game for his team,” another user wrote.

LOL well, the Chiefs will probably actually win this game because they actually have a quarterback subbed in now who can actually play in the playoffs. This is actually a lucky break haha

Mahomes was about to lose another playoff game for his team — Jason J Daniel (@JasonJDaniel) January 21, 2023

“So they’ll try to win with Henne because Pat’s injured, but if things get bad, they’ll put Pat back out there. Got it,” another user wrote.

So they’ll try to win with Henne because Pat’s injured, but if things get bad, they’ll put Pat back out there. Got it. — Remi Lepeaux (@Malik_Sasquatch) January 21, 2023

“Do what’s best for you Patrick, I know you want to compete but it’s not worth something significant,” another user wrote.

Do what’s best for you Patrick, I know you want to compete but it’s not worth something significant — BigSportsGuy ☮️ ✌🏽 (@KaleoChrist22) January 21, 2023

“Obviously he is hurt enough not to go back in but at the same time there’s always a possibility….. It’s now time for the rest of the team offensively and defensively to step up give them time to rest for next week…. But we got to make it to next week,” another user wrote.