Fans Erupt Over Petition Created for Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship [LOOK]

There was no shortage of questionable calls by the officials in the AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. But one Bengals fan believes the calls were so heavily in Kansas City’s favor that the NFL should redo the game, and took to Change.org to try and make it happen.
A person with the username “Bengals Fan” is under fire for creating a petition on Change.org that is calling for the league to replay the AFC Championship Game. As of the writing of this, 289 people had signed the petition, which has “Chiefs” misspelled in the headline.
“After watching the game and analyzing what we all witness here … I think it’s safe to say, we should have a game do over! It was way too many times the refs overlooked some of the things the chiefs players were doing, but when Cincinnati did it we got called off for it,” the creator of the petition wrote in the description. “Due to the fact it wasn’t a ‘Chief vs Cincinnati’ game it was a ‘Cincinnati vs Refs’ game. If you think the NFL should review the game and consider a do-over, sign this petition!”
Twitter Reacts to Chiefs-Bengals Petition
Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs-Bengals petition.
“Thank goodness they didn’t petition the Cin vs. Chiefs game. Feel sorry for those Cheifs guys tho,” Michael Dunlap of Fubo TV wrote.
“1 year ago, they won their first playoff game in 31 years. Incredible how entitled this fanbase is with such a pathetic playoff record,” another user wrote.
“Chiefs: 55 penalty yards. Bengals 71 penalty yards… Imagine crying about the refs not being fair,” another user wrote.
“Sore losers much? Glad we weren’t crying little b****es like then when we lost to them before!” another user wrote.
Officials Explain Controversial 3rd Down Replay
During the fourth quarter when the Chiefs and Bengals were tied at 20, Kansas City failed to convert on a 3rd-and-9 play. However, the officials called for a replay of third down due to a clock error.
“On the previous play, there was an incomplete pass. We spotted the ball, but the line judge came in and re-spotted the ball because the spot was off,” referee Ron Tolbert told PFWA pool reporter Ben Baby after the game. “We reset the play clock and the game clock started running. It should not have started running because there was an incomplete pass on the previous play.
“The field judge noticed that the game clock was running. He was coming in to shut the play down so that we could get the clock fixed but nobody heard him, and the play was run. After the play was over, he came in and we discussed that he was trying to shut the play down before the ball had been snapped. So, we reset the game clock back to where it was before that snap and replayed third down.”
On the third-down replay, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked. However, a penalty was called during the play on Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton for holding, which gave Kansas City an automatic first down.
That drive ended with a punt from the Chiefs. But that third-down replay mattered as it gave Kansas City an extra opportunity to move the chains, churn the clock, and keep Cincinnati’s offense on the sideline longer in the fourth quarter.
Overall, the Bengals were penalized 9 times for a total of 71 yards in the AFC Championship, per ESPN. The Chiefs were penalized 5 times for 55 yards.