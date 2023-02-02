Fans Erupt Over Petition Created for Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship [LOOK]

There was no shortage of questionable calls by the officials in the AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. But one Bengals fan believes the calls were so heavily in Kansas City’s favor that the NFL should redo the game, and took to Change.org to try and make it happen.

A person with the username “Bengals Fan” is under fire for creating a petition on Change.org that is calling for the league to replay the AFC Championship Game. As of the writing of this, 289 people had signed the petition, which has “Chiefs” misspelled in the headline.

First-ballot induction into the Hall of Embarrassing 👇 pic.twitter.com/SihUxkWLz2 — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) January 31, 2023

“After watching the game and analyzing what we all witness here … I think it’s safe to say, we should have a game do over! It was way too many times the refs overlooked some of the things the chiefs players were doing, but when Cincinnati did it we got called off for it,” the creator of the petition wrote in the description. “Due to the fact it wasn’t a ‘Chief vs Cincinnati’ game it was a ‘Cincinnati vs Refs’ game. If you think the NFL should review the game and consider a do-over, sign this petition!”