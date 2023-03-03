Fans Torn Over Chiefs Being Linked to $60 Million All-Pro: “I Will Be F’n Shocked’

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was called upon by fans to join the Kansas City Chiefs after he said during Super Bowl LVII that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is “different.”

On February 28, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright told PHNX Sports that the Chiefs are the “primary suitor” to land Hopkins based on rumors he’s hearing at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s because Hopkins could soon be put on the trade block due to his $30.7 million cap hit in 2023, per Over The Cap.

Yet, this time around fans have mixed reactions to Hopkins potentially joining forces with the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I think this is exactly where Nuk should go….go play with an elite QB for once,” one Twitter user said.

Allbright believes the most Arizona could get in return for Hopkins is “probably” a second-round pick, which is viewed as a steep price tag by some folks.

“Don’t give up more than a 3rd. We have people to pay,” another user wrote. “He’s going to eat some cap. You need cheap talent elsewhere. Package another pick if necessary, but he isn’t worth a 2nd with the contract and I like him.”

“I will be f’n shocked if this happens – and I wont really like the move if it does,” another user wrote.

“Hopkins to the #Chiefs would be a fascinating move on so many levels,” Brandon Kiler of ESPN St. Louis wrote. “The trade would be antithetical to the transactions Veach has made the last few years (specifically, moving on from 30+ yr old players).”

“Ain’t no way the Chiefs are trading for an aging WR that wants a new deal for a 2nd round pick,” another user wrote. “Best case scenario for the Cards is that they pay for half of his salary and the Chiefs send them a 3rd.”

“No way holy hell I’d get a Hopkins jersey asap if this happens. That would be crazy,” another user wrote.

DeAndre Hopkins on Hall of Fame Trajectory

DeAndre Hopkins was the 27th overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2013. Since then he has six 1,000-yard seasons, 853 receptions, 71 receiving touchdowns, and has been named an All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler five times, per Pro Football Reference.

In March 2020, the Cardinals traded running back David Johnson, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Hopkins and a fourth-round pick. Then in September of that year, Arizona gave Hopkins a two-year extension that included a $27 million signing bonus and $60 million in guarantees, per Spotrac.

As it stands, Hopkins ranks 36th all-time in career receiving yards (11,298) and is 3,047 yards away from cracking the top 10 all-time on that list (Reggie Wayne is 10th all-time with 14,345), according to Pro Football Reference.

Cardinals ‘Not Sure’ If DeAndre Hopkins Will Remain in Arizona

Speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked if DeAndre Hopkins would be on Arizona’s roster when the 2023 season begins.

“I’m not sure,” Gannon said on February 28. “We are evaluating everyone.”

Gannon did however acknowledge what Hopkins brings to the table in terms of talent.

“I know this — he’s a premier receiver you have to have a plan for (as a defense),” Gannon said. “He limits you with how you have to play defense. … He’s a valuable asset for us.”