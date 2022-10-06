Chiefs Kingdom Ruthlessly Trolls Raider Nation Ahead of MNF Matchup

Kansas City Chiefs fans, it’s officially “Raiders Week” when practice kicks off on October 5 and supporters have been starting the trash talk early this year.

Chiefs Twitter kicked things off with a nice mental image of defensive tackle Chris Jones obliterating Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. From there, the trolling has taken on a mind of its own.

Chiefs Fans Ruthlessly Troll Raiders in Week 5

Chiefs Kingdom has embraced Raiders Week with a smile and why wouldn’t they? Their guys have owned the bitter rival since 2013, winning 15 out of the last 18 against Las Vegas/Oakland.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an even stronger record at 7-1 during his first eight head-to-heads with Raider Nation. Let’s just say Chiefs fans are well aware.

“Raider N̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ Kingdom is pumped for the Chiefs game on Monday night,” one fan voiced with an old video of Raiders supporters participating in the “tomahawk chop” chant at Arrowhead Stadium.

Raider N̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ Kingdom is pumped for the Chiefs game on Monday night: pic.twitter.com/vuV469HLQ2 — Paul🌎☮️Isiah Pacheco stan acct🔴🟡 (@PaulHBK) October 5, 2022

ChiefsAholic warned to “be careful with your shoes out there,” including a meme of a KC fan checking his shoe for poop. It read: “Ew, I stepped in s***” before revealing a Raiders logo on the bottom of the shoe.

Be careful with your shoes out there #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/oOkXcUg8SL — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) October 5, 2022

He also put together a video spoof from “Family Guy” of Carr driving to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

Derek Carr driving into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night😂#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FyRrXyveY3 — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) October 4, 2022

In this clip, Carr passes three billboards that state: “Derek Carr will never win a playoff game, Derek Carr sucks a**, and Derek Carr wears mascara.” At the end of the video, Carr says “that’s not true” in the lovable voice of Family Guy character “Joe Swanson.”

Another had head coach Andy Reid drawing mustaches on Carr’s face — making light of the brand new State Farm ad. “Big Red has got the gameplan!!” He proclaimed. “Derek Carr’s gonna love it!!”

“Chiefs fans are calling it ‘Raider week,'” another fan chirped. “I call it a bye week. Am I right or amirite?”

Chiefs fans are calling it “Raider week.” I call it a bye week. Am I right or amirite? pic.twitter.com/GxSBWyvye5 — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) October 5, 2022

And a bilingual fan wrote: “Que empiece la #RaidersWeek.” Or ‘let it begin’ in Spanish. They included a photo from ESPN’s “Good Morning Football” with the headline “Loss Vegas.”

One final supporter just reshared one of the all-time Travis Kelce quotes: “I tell Raiders fans all the time, I love them. I love seeing them because I know I’m getting a (win) and 200 yards.”

Recent Chiefs-Raiders History

Raiders Week has not been kind to the black and silver rival in recent years. Lance Twidwell of “The Spoken Podcast” relayed that “since 2018, the Chiefs have outscored the Raiders 155-61 at Arrowhead.”

Since 2018, the Chiefs have outscored the Raiders 155-61 at Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/md38Gdh5nS — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) October 5, 2022

He dropped another embarrassing factoid on the same day, noting: “Patrick Mahomes has as many games with 4+ TDs in his career vs the Raiders than Derek Carr has wins in his career vs the Chiefs (3).”

In 2021, Kansas City blew out Las Vegas by an almost unnecessary combined total of 89-23. Based on the early-season records in 2022, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Chiefs domination continued although you can never sleep on a division rival.

Fortunately, it seems Mahomes is making sure his guys are as motivated as usual for the first round of Raiders Week in 2022. “Make sure y’all come ready this next week,” the superstar told teammates after the victory in Tampa Bay. “Y’all know who’s coming to town.”