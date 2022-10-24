Chiefs Veteran Blasts 49ers With All-Caps Message After Win

The Super Bowl LIV rematch was on this weekend between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, and you can bet that the veterans of each franchise didn’t forget any trash talk that was said at the time — or anytime since.

Niners safety Jimmie Ward even called out Travis Kelce last February, ahead of the 2022 matchup that occurred this weekend. In the end, the Chiefs had the last laugh once again, just like they did in the Super Bowl.

Defensive end Frank Clark made sure the 49ers players remembered that after the game.

Frank Clark Says Chiefs ‘Still Stepping On’ 49ers 2 Years Later

Fox 4 KC reporter Harold Kuntz shared the video of Clark’s strongly worded message after the 44-23 victory over San Francisco.

In Frank Clark fashion: tells it like it is after the win. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LSzvh09Ozp — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 24, 2022

“We playing the 49ers, we in they area, we just lost last week — so if we had any type of nuts we gonna go out there and get the job done today and that’s what happened,” Clark told media members. “We beat they a** in they stadium. They talked all that s*** and you see what happened. We still stepping on them two years later.”

As Kuntz stated, it was a bold postgame remark “in Frank Clark fashion.”

Fans haven’t always taken to the underperforming pass rusher but he certainly showed up in Week 7, helping the Chiefs close out the game with two explosive sacks in a row to force a safety. That sequence reclaimed possession for KC while raising the deficit to 37-23.

After getting a sack on 2nd down, #Chiefs DE Frank Clark blows by Trent Williams and takes down #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the safety. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/RvIIift4W5 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 23, 2022

Many rejoiced on social media voicing that Frank the Shark Clark is back. After all, it was one of the veteran’s best outings of the year with four quarterback pressures and two defensive stops according to Pro Football Focus, as well as the safety and the contribution on both sacks.

Frank Clark’s Message to Chiefs Kingdom

There’s no question that this game seemed to mean a little something extra for the pass rusher. He even sent Chiefs Kingdom a message after the win on the road.

.@TheRealFrankC_ has a message for the Kingdom! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ovbc06kZqe — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 23, 2022

“We came out here to San Fran, got the job done,” Clark began. “Have the best fans in the world and all of football here to join us.”

“We’re thankful we’re going into the bye week with a dub and aye — it looks like Chiefs Kingdom out here, it looks like Arrowhead a little bit but we ain’t gonna do that,” Clark joked while panning the camera to show all the KC fans that were celebrating in California. “Thank you, see y’all soon.”

Many have speculated on whether or not the Chiefs should target an edge rusher at the trade deadline. Clark — and his $13.7 million cap hit — is supposed to be that guy but he hasn’t done enough over the past couple of seasons.

One analyst even suggested that Kansas City ship Clark out in an effort to replace him and save cap space in the process. Performances like this one calm those talks but they don’t dismiss them.

Can Clark play like a top-tier edge rusher alongside Chris Jones the rest of the way? Or should the Chiefs act — and fast — to find someone new during the bye week? When this KC roster returns in Week 9, there could theoretically be a whole bunch of fresh faces in the locker room, and Clark’s future role is up in the air more than most.