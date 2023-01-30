Chiefs Veteran Lets Loose on Bengals With Viral NSFW Rant

The Kansas City Chiefs certainly took their victory laps on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night after their 23-20 win.

From Travis Kelce to Chris Jones, everyone had something to say about “Burrowhead” and the Bengals — but the best comments of all might have come from defensive end Frank Clark. The veteran is known for his straight-talk personality and “the Shark” did not disappoint after the AFC title game.

“We did it, we did it,” Clark told NFL Network reporter James Palmer before starting on an expletive-filled rant. “Last year, this time, [the] same team sent us home. Very disappointing season. I don’t know who the he** they think they was, calling this Burrowhead. I don’t know who the he** they thought they was talking about [how] they were going to finish us off. They [can] take their bum a** back to Cincinnati. They came to Chiefs Kingdom and got they a** stomped on. I don’t know what No. 1 did [Ja’Marr Chase], I told him to holler at me… I told them all to holler at me. I told them last year they didn’t get my best. I told them this year they barely got my best. I told them come playoffs though, I’m the f****** king. They gotta holler at me every f****** game. Let’s go.”

“They can take their bum ass all the way back to Cincinnati. They came to Chiefs Kingdom and their ass thumped.” “I’m the f**king king.” – Frank Clark pic.twitter.com/1fKT8ZGsMF — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023

The viral on-field interview already has over 14K likes and over one million views. Afterward, Clark enjoyed an AFC champion cigar while walking the grounds of Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Defenders Dunk on Bengals on Social Media

The Kansas City defense really played spectacularly in this face-off, limiting a high-powered Bengals offense to just 20 points. They also came up with big stop after big stop as the Chiefs offense was limited with injuries during the second half.

Like Clark, several other KC defenders “dunked on” Cincy after the win. Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson — who intercepted Joe Burrow early on — tweeted: “This burrow pack hittin😮‍💨.”

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders followed up on that theme, voicing: “Griddy pack.. shiesty pack.. WhoDey Pack.. all hitting EXQUISITELY right now.”

Of course, some just took the time to troll Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who had been using the phrase “Cancun on three” on social media after eliminating teams from the playoffs. Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill posted that exact message with a heart-hands emoji while Justin Reid just left a few emojis — 🍣🥫🐱 — seemingly referencing a previous beef with Chase from earlier in the year.

A celebratory video of the safeties in the locker room also circulated the social media airwaves after the grudge match.

“Eli Apple, I’m gon’ smoke one for you,” Thornhill tells the camera adding another for “Joey B” and one from Reid for “Burrowhead.” Reid also called the Bengals “tuna-in-the-can m*****f****** that [are] going home right now.”

We’ll give the last word to “Sergeant Stone Cold” Jones, who also popped on the NFL selfie camera to say that “they didn’t think we would make it, but BAM we back!”

Chiefs-Bengals Rivalry Just Gained Another Layer

Team leaders like Patrick Mahomes II were adamant that this wasn’t a true rivalry until the Chiefs beat the Bengals. That changed on January 29, and all of this postgame trash talk throws gasoline on the growing fire between these two teams.

Some are calling it the new Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning of our generation — two elite AFC quarterbacks duking it out year after year. After two straight AFC title games and another regular season matchup looming in 2023 based on their first-place divisional rankings, it’s certainly on that trajectory so far.

KC may have only gotten win number one against Burrow’s Bengals on Sunday, but they’ve had a longer track record of NFL success — which also includes a recent Super Bowl ring. This should be an exciting one to watch for years to come.