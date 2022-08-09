Chiefs WR Suffers Scary Injury Due to Indoor Practice Facility: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to hold practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the indoor facility at Western State University in St. Joesph, Missouri. But during practice, a scary incident took place involving wide receiver Gary Jennings which might make the team re-think holding any more practices inside the indoor facility this summer.

Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride detailed the incident.

“I don’t want to go on this negative tangent about Missouri Western State or whatever, but it’s not a good enough place for the Chiefs to have indoor practice when they need it,” Sweeney said during the Arrowhead Pride Editor Show on Aug. 9. “The walls are too close to the field, and these are world-class athletes.

“So what happened was, Greg Jennings was running to catch a pass — a wide receiver that I would say is trying to make the practice squad on this team, let’s be honest — he’s going all-out, he’s trying to make one of those 16 practice squad spots, and there’s a, what looks like a garage window type of situation like a panel…he ran into a garage door and his head’s bouncing off the glass, and if you’ve ever seen a car spider-web, it was a like thud and the window spider-webbed.”

Sweeney also detailed how tight end Travis Kelce expressed some lighthearted support for his fellow pass-catcher prior to realizing Jennings was actually injured.

“This is before we realized that Jennings got a concussion from this, but, I’m pretty sure Travis Kelce screamed, ‘Hell yeah!'”

Chris Jones Details Being Pranked at Camp With Fake Bobcat

Being at training camp away from friends and family is a grind for NFL players and staffers, so some of them try to lighten the mood during that time by playing pranks on each other. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was the recipient of one of those pranks this year.

While on the set of NFL Network on Aug. 8, Jones detailed a prank pulled on him this year which involved a fake bobcat in his dorm room at Missouri Western State University.

“Our head security guy, Brian Shafar, has a sense of humor…I was going late night, coming home from a day off, coming to my room, and I opened the door and I see this bad boy looking at me, and I didn’t know if it was worst to run because I knew it would chase me if I ran,” Jones explained while sitting next to the fake bobcat on set.

“They had a speaker there that sounded like a bobcat growling at me. I 1froze for a minute, but I got myself together quickly and realized it was fake.”

Chiefs Set to Face Bears in Preseason Opener

With the defending AFC West champions now in their second week of padded practices, they are now prepping to face the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener. That game is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m. central time at Soldier Field in Chicago.

We have yet to hear from Kansas City’s coaching staff how many reps the starters will play in the preseason opener.