Insiders Give Key Update on Chiefs Contract Negotiations With DT Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have less than two weeks to strike a new deal with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones before he hits the free agent market. But according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor and Dianna Russini, the two parties are trending toward a reunion.

“By Thursday afternoon — when several members of the organization flew home to Kansas City — there was “growing optimism,” according to league sources, that the Chiefs will agree to a new contract with Jones before free agency.” Taylor and Russini wrote on February 29.

The Chiefs opted to use their franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, which means the window to sign Jones is much smaller than it would have been had they tagged him instead.

Despite the smaller window, both sides appear to be drawing nearer to an agreement, which could put Jones, 29, in a Kansas City uniform for a ninth-straight season.

During the 2023 season when Jones was playing on a revised one-year deal with the Chiefs, he registered 75 total quarterback pressures (43 hurries, 8 hits, 14 sacks), 21 stops, and 3 batted passes in 16 regular season games, according to PFF.

During Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run, Jones tallied 16 total QB pressures (10 hurries, 5 hits, 1 sack), 4 stops, 2 batted passes, and 1 forced fumble.

Brett Veach Talks Plan for Chris Jones

Speaking to the media at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discussed Jones and the team’s desire to retain him.

“Just like last year with Chirs (Jones), with LJ (L’Jarius Sneed), with a lot of our players, we get a chance to meet the agents this week. He’s at the top of the list,” Veach explained. “Love Chris, (we) tried really hard to get something done and we didn’t. When we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk and both parties I think want to be here. We’ll get to work. That’s certainly a guy we want back and love. We want to see him finish his career here in Kansas City.”

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Jones is worth a contract that pays him $85.4 million over three years, which is an average annual value (AAV) of $28.4 million.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chris Jones Update

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Taylor and Russini’s update on Jones.

“I think Hunt and Veach are probably willing to pay some cash over cap to entice Jones,” one user wrote. “Maybe something like 100 million signing bonus payed over 5 years (3 + 2 void years) plus 10 million (2 base, 8 roster) per year salary for 130 over 3 years, cap over 5 (30, 30, 30, 20, 20).”

“Last year, Chiefs were offering ~$75M for 3. CJ was asking ~$84M for 3, or $28M per. Let’s see how much it costs the Chiefs for stubborn, fiscally conservative, & unwilling to rip up an existing contract,” another user wrote.

“He’s too important to lose. Spags finally had a d-line who got get pressure consistently and look at the results,” another user wrote. “Put that salary cap increase to use. Wish his agents weren’t bums, though.”

“I know he deserves to be paid BUT it can’t happen and him be a Chief,” another user wrote. “The cap money doesn’t exist to field a team paying Mahomes and Jones that type of money.”