Tyreek Hill Predicts Winner of Chiefs-49ers 2024 Super Bowl

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, joined NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live on February 9 and made his Super Bowl prediction unprompted.

“I see the Chiefs winning 34-31,” Hill told hosts Andrew Siciliano and Bucky Brooks. “I’ve been saying that all week. I know y’all ain’t asked, but I just had to give it to you without y’all asking.”

Since losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, Hill hasn’t wavered from his support of Kansas City. That’s why he picked the Chiefs to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship and now has the Chiefs defeating the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Hill’s Super Bowl prediction came a day after he said he felt like a “sad little brother” watching the Chiefs participate in the Super Bowl. This marks the second straight season that Kansas City is participating in the Super Bowl since the team traded Hill to Miami in March 2022.

Tyreek Hill Snubbed at NFL Honors

Hill, 29, was a finalist for the AP Offensive Player of the Year after recording 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season. However, his production wasn’t enough to earn OPOY, as he finished second in votes to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey finished with 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 total touchdowns in 16 regular season games played.

Had Hill not suffered an ankle injury that forced him to sit out of the Dolphins’ Week 15 game against the New York Jets and hindered his play for the remainder of the season, Hill might have won OPOY.

Let’s recap all of the award winners from the 2023 NFL Honors:

AP Most Valuable Player: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Browns QB Joe Flacco

AP Offensive Player of the Year: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Brown DE Myles Garrett

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Texans QB C.J. Stroud

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

AP Coach of the Year: Brown HC Kevin Stefanski

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Browns DC Jim Schwartz

Deacon Jones Sack Leader: Steelers DE T.J. Watt

Rookie of the Year: Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Salute to Service: Patriots LS Joe Cardona

Art Rooney: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Steelers DT Cameron Heyward

FedEx Air Player of the Year: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

FedEx Ground Player of the Year: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

NFLPA Alan Page Community Award: Falcons DL Calais Campbell

Jim Brown Award: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Angry Run of the Year: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Bud Light Easy to Celebrate Moment of the Year: Giants QB Tommy DeVito

Here is the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, which was also announced during the NFL Honors:

Dwight Freeney

Andre Johnson

Devin Hester

Julius Peppers

Patrick Willis

Randy Gradishar (senior)

Steve McMichael (senior)

What to Know About the 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers will take place in Las Vegas on February 11 at 5:30 p.m. Central time and will be available to watch on CBS.

According to Heavy’s AI-powered projections model, Kansas City (-5) has a 34% chance of defeating San Francisco.