All-Pro WR Urged to Join Chiefs After Gushing Over Patrick Mahomes

Winning a championship will no doubt help the Kansas City Chiefs persuade high-profile free agents that Kansas City should be their next stop in the NFL. So when a potential 2023 free agent took to Twitter to gush over the Chiefs’ star quarterback, Chiefs Kingdom gave him their best pitches.

“…@PatrickMahomes is different,” Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins wrote during the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Hopkins, 30, is still under contract with the Cardinals for two more years. However, he has a potential opt-out in his contract in 2023 that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Chiefs Kingdom is aware of that and took to Twitter to persuade Hopkins to join the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Come to #ChiefsKingdom and get you a ring! It’s time to join the Wolfpac!” one Twitter user wrote.

Come to #ChiefsKingdom and get you a ring! It's time to join the Wolfpac! pic.twitter.com/KRt7N5AKlR — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) February 13, 2023

“Come to kc and win a ring bro, you and mahomes would be so nice,” another user wrote.

come to kc and win a ring bro, you and mahomes would be so nice — 𝓫𝓵𝓪𝓴𝓮😵‍💫(28-29) SB CHAMPS🏆 (@BlakesOG) February 13, 2023

“U could take the money and go to indy or you could come to KC and get some rings! We waiting,” another user wrote.

U could take the money and goto indy or you could come to KC and get some rings! We waiting — COACH GINO (@coach_gino90) February 13, 2023

Hopkins Has Decorated NFL Resume

DeAndre Hopkins was the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Since then he has six 1,000-yard seasons, has scored 71 touchdowns, and has been named an All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler five times.

Now in his 30s and dealing with a coaching staff change in Arizona, Hopkins, who has the statistical package of a Hall of Famer, might want to jump ship and join a contender while he can still compete at a high level. That’s why terminating his contract with the Cardinals this offseason and joining the Chiefs, who need a physical, big-bodied playmaker outside the numbers in the passing game, would make a lot of sense.

For the right price, of course.

As it stands, Kansas City has receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore under contract through 2023. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Justin Watson are set to be free agents, but the expectation is that JuJu will re-sign with the Chiefs.

Mahomes Rightfully Caught Hopkins’ Attention

It’s no surprise that Patrick Mahomes caught DeAndre Hopkins’ attention, as any pass catcher would be enamored by what Mahomes can do on the football, especially during Super Bowl LVII.

In the win over the Eagles, the Super Bowl MVP completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran the ball 6 times for 44 yards.

During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, Mahomes completed 72% of his passes for 7 total touchdowns and just 1 turnover in 3 total games. It was one of the best stretches of postseason quarterback play we’ve seen in the NFL in recent memory and showed how truly special Mahomes is.

72/100 🔥

703 yards passing 🔥

7 TDs 🔥

0 INTs 🔥@PatrickMahomes shone the brightest on the biggest stage. ✨ pic.twitter.com/2BcdAaOW2l — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023

Mahomes is now a 2-time league MVP, 2-time Super Bowl MVP, 5-time Pro Bowler, and 2-time All-Pro, and he hasn’t even turned 28 yet. He has also been to the AFC Championship in every season he’s been a starter (5).

As it stands, the Chiefs have nine total draft picks in the 2023 Draft, with more expected to come from the compensatory pool. Pair that with all of their cornerstone roster pieces under contract for at least one more season, and Kansas City’s championship window is still wide open moving forward.