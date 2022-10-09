Chiefs Set to Face Return of Raiders’ Dynamic Weapon: Report

The first of two against the bitter rival Las Vegas Raiders is just one night away for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs are set to host Raider Nation on Monday Night Football in Week 5 and a KC victory could push Las Vegas into a difficult hole to climb out of early in the season. The AFC West opponent is 1-3 to start the year under new head coach Josh McDaniels and a 1-4 record might potentially put the division out of reach.

Needless to say, this is a crucial game for the Raiders and it’ll be on the Chiefs to anticipate that do-or-die mentality and prepare for it. With it being such a key outing, Las Vegas will also welcome back one of their most important playmakers on offense — wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Raiders Confirm MNF Status of Hunter Renfrow & Darren Waller

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported on the injury update on the evening of October 8.

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is off the injury report and will return on Monday night against the Chiefs. TE Darren Waller also has no injury designation for the game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2022

“Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is off the injury report and will return on Monday night against the Chiefs,” Yates tweeted. “TE Darren Waller also has no injury designation for the game.”

Renfrow was the bigger question mark of the pair. The dynamic slot threat has been out since Week 2 due to a concussion injury that he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I feel good,” Renfrow told reporters. “I was going through the protocol, but it allowed my body to rest and I tried to attack the process as well as I could. I’m just really excited to get back out there and play a game I love.”

Renfrow had over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2021, catching 103 receptions with nine touchdowns and 51 first downs with an 80.5% reception rate. He is easily one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most trusted receiving options.

The Chiefs handled the Raiders in 2021 with two blowout victories but Renfrow did accumulate some numbers — 20 total receptions for 163 yards. He and Waller (175 receiving yards and a touchdown in 2021) will be integral toward Las Vegas’ chances at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Relatively Healthy in Week 5

Play

Andy Reid: “I anticipate a live crew in the stands.” | Press Conference 10/8 HC Andy Reid speaks with the media ahead of the Chiefs Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8… 2022-10-08T19:31:15Z

Aside from kicker Harrison Butker, the Chiefs have survived the early portion of the season without too many major absences — knock on wood.

Defensive lineman Mike Danna and offensive lineman Trey Smith were limited in practice on October 8 and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s hamstring “tightened up” on him a bit according to head coach Andy Reid.

Big Red did add later that he thinks Smith-Schuster “will be fine” in Week 5.

“Look forward to the challenge of playing the Raiders,” Reid continued during the presser, “know they’re a good football team and our guys had a good week of preparation to get ready for them.”

The only Chiefs player that has been ruled out officially for Monday night is Butker, although Smith-Schuster, Smith and Danna were listed as questionable.

As for the long-standing rivalry that will have its next page written under the bright lights of Arrowhead, Reid only had this to say: “Again, you’re playing the Raiders and this goes a lot further back than myself, so I would anticipate a live crew in the stands. I think it will be a great atmosphere for a football game.”

The stage is set for another big-time face-off in the AFC West.