Insider Reveals What Chiefs Will Have to Pay to Re-Sign DT Chris Jones

With only days remaining until All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones becomes a free agent for the first time in his NFL career, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed what the Kansas City Chiefs will potentially have to offer Jones to retain him.

“Will Chris Jones escape Kansas City? Most around the league do not expect it, but they also don’t expect the talented free agent defensive tackle to take a discount,” Fowler wrote on March 3. “The feeling is if Kansas City can reach the range of $27 million to $28 million per year, that should help close the deal.”

Getting a multi-year contract that pays Jones that much money will make him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL based on average annual value (AAV). That financial benchmark would also meet the original demands set forth by Jones last offseason, which was originally reported by Nate Taylor of The Athletic in March 2023.

According to Taylor and Dianna Russini on February 29, there is “growing optimism” that the Chiefs and Jones will strike a deal before he hits free agency.

Pending free agents are allowed to negotiate with teams beginning on March 11, and free agents can officially sign with teams beginning on March 13, which is the start of the new league year.

During the 2023 season when Jones, 29, was playing on a revised one-year deal with the Chiefs, he registered 75 total quarterback pressures (43 hurries, 8 hits, 14 sacks), 21 stops, and 3 batted passes in 16 regular season games, according to PFF.

Jones tallied 16 total QB pressures (10 hurries, 5 hits, 1 sack), 4 stops, 2 batted passes, and 1 forced fumble during Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run in January and February.

Brett Veach: Re-Signing Chris Jones is Top Priority

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke to the media while at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and discussed Kansas City’s desire to retain Jones.

“Just like last year with Chirs (Jones), with LJ (L’Jarius Sneed), with a lot of our players, we get a chance to meet the agents this week. He’s at the top of the list,” Veach explained. “Love Chris, (we) tried really hard to get something done and we didn’t. When we got together right after that Detroit game, we had a great talk and both parties I think want to be here. We’ll get to work. That’s certainly a guy we want back and love. We want to see him finish his career here in Kansas City.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Fowler’s Report

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Fowler’s report on Jones.

“Seems pretty close to what he was offered last year does it not? I think they absolutely get a deal done with those numbers,” another user wrote. “Tho I’m not sure that’s accurate. If it is the sign me up. Probably going to come down to how long the contract is and how much is back loaded.”

“Should’ve paid him last yr n get it done with n now he’s got all the leverage rightfully so,” another user wrote. “Only thing we got running is we got the best team n if Chris wants numbers & LEGACY then KC is the only move. Cincy n Buffalo r an all talk no show move n everyone else r below.”