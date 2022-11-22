Insider Gives Key Injury Update on Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

K

adarius Toney’s anticipated uptick in usage came to a screeching halt in Week 11 when he exited the Kansas City Chiefs’ outing against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hamstring injury in the first half and did not return.

Head coach Andy Reid acknowledged after the game that Toney did in fact suffer a hamstring injury, which is the same type of injury that sidelined him for several games while he was with the New York Giants to start the season. But Reid provided no further detail regarding the severity of Toney’s injury.

With Mecole Hardman (abdomen, injured reserve) sidelined for at least the next three games, Toney’s health will be closely watched, as he is expected to be the primary replacement for Hardman during his absence. But one insider’s update on Toney’s injury doesn’t provide a ton of hope regarding his Week 12 status.

Toney to Miss ‘Some Time’ With Injury

On Monday, November 21, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport gave an update on Toney’s hamstring less than a day after he suffered the injury.

“Kadarius Toney seems like more of a mild hamstring strain than a serious one,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show, “But hamstring — he’s dealt with in the past — figure he’ll miss some time.”

Rapoport did not give a definitive timeline for Toney, although he did label Toney injury’s as a strain, which is good news, as it could have been much worse. With that begin said, Rapoport saying Toney will “miss some time” could be his way of hinting at Toney missing Kansas City’s Week 12 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Win Over Chargers

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs beating the Chargers 30-27 in Week 11, which gives Kansas City a four-game lead in the AFC West.

“On the real, Chargers are a good challenging team every time the Chiefs play them,” one Twitter user wrote. “The last 4 games have been a one score game. They were hella banged up as far as injuries go (chiefs had their share but chargers had more), and they battled to the end.”

“Chargers allowed 19 pressures against the Chiefs Sunday night,” another user wrote. “The team has performed admirably in the face of adversity, but really picked a bad game to break down. AND the Chiefs STILL had to come back with under 2 mins to play.”

“Just a reminder Justin Herbert has only beat the Chiefs starters once in his career and it took the Chargers being +4 in the turnover margin to win by 6,” Price Carter of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“After re-watching Chiefs/Chargers in LA last year it really stands out how much more athletic the Chiefs defense is… the closing speed on tackles, more runs eaten up behind LOS even when a big passing play is made the defender is right there,” Carter also wrote.

“Not enough has been said about Isiah Pacheco’s performance against the Chargers,” another user wrote. “Prior to Sunday, it had been 413 days since the Chiefs last had a 100-yard rushing effort.”