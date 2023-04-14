Insider Urges Chiefs to Re-Sign Key Veteran Fresh Off Historical Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2023 NFL Draft with a rather thin running back room. That’s why The Athletic’s Nate Taylor believes the Chiefs should re-sign a veteran back coming off of a career year: Jerick McKinnon.

“On a minor note, the Chiefs should also re-sign veteran running back Jerick McKinnon,” Taylor wrote on April 14. “In his ninth season, McKinnon had the best year of his career. He produced 10 total touchdowns and had 503 all-purpose yards as the Chiefs’ third-down running back, and he was excellent in pass protection, too.”

After joining the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2021, McKinnon re-signed with Kansas City on a one-year deal again in 2022 after a strong playoff run by the veteran back.

Though McKinnon, 30, had a rather quiet start to the 2022-2023 regular season, he rounded into form during the second half of the season by way of the passing game.

From Weeks 13-18, McKinnon caught a total of 8 touchdown passes. In Week 17, he set an NFL record for most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown by a running back (5) and increased that streak to 6 games in Week 18. McKinnon’s 9 receiving touchdowns during the regular season tied the NFL record for most by a running back, and he is the first back since Marshall Faulk (2001) to reach that mark, according to Pro Football Talk.

McKinnon displayed a level of explosiveness from a running back in the passing game that we haven’t seen in decades, which is a credit to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes for utilizing McKinnon’s best asset: his hands.

Current State of Chiefs’ Backfield

As it stands, the Chiefs have three running backs on the roster: Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine. Pacheco is undoubtedly the lead back in Kansas City entering the 2023 season. But behind him on the depth chart are some questionable pieces.

Perine joined the team this offseason and hasn’t played a game day snap since 2021, which makes him an unproven commodity at this point. As for Edwards-Helaire — Nate Taylor believes the Chiefs should decline his fifth-year option, setting him up for a prove-it year before he takes to free agency in 2024.

“Although he has struggled with durability, Edwards-Helaire could still be a serviceable player for the Chiefs next season, even if he is behind Pacheco on the depth chart,” Taylor wrote.

This is why, whether it’s through free agency, the draft, or both, the Chiefs need to add more bodies to the running back room. It will create more competition during the offseason and training camp as well as provide quality depth behind Pacheco.

Jerick McKinnon Unhappy With Free Agent Market

Despite taking to free agency with the hopes of landing a deal with a new team, Jerick McKinnon remains unsigned as of April 14. His frustration with free agency seemingly reached a tipping point on April 7 when he took to Twitter to express his emotions.

“The disrespect is crazy,” McKinnon wrote on Twitter.

