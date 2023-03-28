Insider Gives Key Injury Update on Chiefs WR Justyn Ross

One of the potential breakout stars for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 is second-year wide receiver, Justyn Ross.

After going undrafted and signing with the Chiefs in 2022, Ross participated in some of the team’s offseason activities before undergoing foot surgery sometime last June/early July based on a photo spotted by social media users on Instagram.

Since then, intel on Ross’ recovery has been scarce. That was at least the case until The Athletic’s Nate Taylor gave an update on Ross, who Taylor considers a “dark-horse candidate,” in his March 27 column.

“Another dark horse candidate at the position for next season is Justyn Ross, who joined the Chiefs last year as an undrafted rookie but didn’t play after undergoing another foot surgery in July,” Taylor wrote. “Ross’ journey toward making his NFL debut began with long and grueling rehab. But he began sprinting and working on his route-running techniques in early February, even before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to become Super Bowl LVII champions.”

Taylor’s update comes less than a week after videos surfaced on social media of Ross doing sprints uphill among other drills that show the progression he’s making post-surgery.

With plenty of time left until the 2023 season begins, Ross, 23, seems to be on track to make his NFL debut next season.

Justyn Ross’ Collegiate Career

Justyn Ross, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 204 pounds, was a playmaker during his first two seasons at Clemson. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he accumulated 1,865 receiving yards on 112 catches — 16.6 yards per catch — and 17 touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

In the spring of 2020, Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine, and doctors told him he would never play football again, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. The Clemson pass-catcher underwent surgery that year and sat out the 2020 season as a result.

During the 2021 season, which was his final year of collegiate football, Ross managed to return to football and caught 46 passes for 514 yards and 3 touchdowns. But a stress fracture in his foot hampered his play the entire season.

With injuries plaguing him for the backend of his time at Clemson, Ross’s draft stock plummeted in 2022. Instead of being one of the top prospects in the draft, he went undrafted. But the injuries weren’t enough to keep Ross out of the NFL entirely, which is evident by him being on Kansas City’s 90-man roster last offseason and the team opting to keep him during his recovery from surgery.

This offseason, Ross — if he’s able to health-wise — will compete with Marques Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, John Ross, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jerrion Ealy, and Ty Fryfogle to remain in Kansas City throughout the offseason programs, training camp, preseason, and into the 2023 regular season.

Twitter Reacts to Justyn Ross’ Workout Videos

Twitter users reacted to Justyn Ross’ recent workout videos.

“The big tell will be is participation in OTAs and Training Camp,” one Twitter user wrote. “The first time he gets hit I think we will all be holding our breath. This is impressive with his injury though. The hill is putting pressure on all the places that were repaired and I see no visible hesitation.”

“Talent isn’t Ross’s issue and he was widely considered to be a 1st or 2nd round talent,” another user wrote. “Health is the concern and these videos are very promising with regard to his health.”

“Keep working with him and bring him slowly. This kid could be a huge weapon bigger and faster than Hill,” another user wrote.