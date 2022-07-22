Chiefs Insider Predicts Unexpected Rookie ‘Lock,’ Ex-All-Pro’s Return

We’ve seen a few media members of the Kansas City Chiefs beat put out 53-man roster projections during June and July and Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney finally joined the party with one of his own.

Yesterday on July 21, Heavy on Chiefs reporter Devon Clements detailed some of Sweeney’s most shocking cuts but let’s take a look at the other side of the coin. With every surprising release, there is a player earning a job and two selections from this prediction stood out in particular.

One — because of the nature Sweeney guaranteed it — and another based on the player’s history in Kansas City.

Pacheco Called 1 of 2 ‘Locks’ at RB

The first eye-opening mention was about running back Isiah Pacheco. Most expect the seventh-round draft pick to make the roster, don’t get me wrong, but in a competitive group that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones II, Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore, Jerrion Ealy and Tayon Fleet-Davis, few have been willing to guarantee anything at this position.

The widespread expectation has been that Pacheco will battle it out with fellow rookies Ealy and Fleet-Davis, considering a seventh-rounder isn’t far off from a UDFA. McKinnon and Gore should be in the mix here as well, as ball carriers that can impact special teams and the passing game.

Sweeney had a different theory:

It may sound odd to some, but I think the [roster] locks are Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rookie Isiah Pacheco — whom we can deduce general manager Brett Veach especially likes.

That deduction linked back to an article from Arrowhead Pride contributor Ron Kopp Jr. ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

“The Chiefs have yet to add the fourth running back to the room that I believe would round out the group for 2022,” wrote Kopp on April 23. “It may be because they have their eye on some late-round players that could fill the role, with the potential upside to progress over a four-year rookie deal.”

General manager Brett Veach always appeared keen on drafting a late-round back and Pacheco was KC’s pick of the litter. The Rutgers product has burner speed and big-play potential, reminding some fans of Kareem Hunt after the initial selection.

Sweeney added that he likes McKinnon’s chances of “sticking around” as well, along with Jones to round out a four-man group.

Gordon Survives at the Expense of Youth

At wide receiver, many have debated what will end up occurring with veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon. The former All-Pro was virtually useless during his initial campaign as a Chief and with real talent and depth around him, the fallen star will have to earn it this time around.

Sweeney believes he will, writing: “In my view, that leaves two possible open positions [behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore]. My initial choices here are Josh Gordon and Justin Watson. Gordon looked much more comfortable during the Chiefs’ voluntary offseason sessions than he did all of 2021 — and so did Watson, who plays special teams and has already gotten the Schrager special before taking a preseason snap.”

Watson has become a popular pick to make the 53 after an encouraging spring but the Gordon leap of faith is more of a head-scratcher. Sure, the KC staff has talked the veteran up at times, but it’s felt more like coach speak than anything significant.

Plus, keeping the 31-year-old Gordon — who has given no inclination that he isn’t completely washed up — would meaning cutting a younger player with more potential like 2021 draft pick Cornell Powell, Corey Coleman or rookie UDFA Justyn Ross.

It is important to note that Sweeney believes the Chiefs will attempt to keep the latter on a “redshirt” injury reserve status, as Ross has been dealing with ailments throughout the spring.