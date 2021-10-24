Chiefs Need CB Help, Former Pro Bowler Could be Available: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had much success in the defensive secondary this season.

The unit is averaging a 61.9 coverage grade by PFF through six games, which speaks to the struggles they’ve had defending pass-catchers downfield. The Chiefs’ top two defensive backs heading into the season — Tyrann Mathieu and L’Jarius Sneed — have only mustered up 70.9 and 51.5 coverage grades, respectively, this season. Kansas City’s other starting cornerback opposite of Sneed, Charvarius Ward, is sporting the worst coverage grade among those on the team graded by PFF with a 42.9. Overall, the secondary has forced just six turnovers through six games, which came via three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

While all looks pretty grim for the secondary, there is one player that has been playing exceptionally well for the defending AFC champions. That player is cornerback, Rashad Fenton, who is sporting an 82.4 overall grade by PFF, which is also third-best among all cornerbacks in the NFL this season and fifth-best among all defensive backs.

Fenton’s play is very promising and will continue to help the Chiefs’ secondary improve. But adding another piece to the unit would solidify the secondary, give Kansas City just enough firepower on that side of the football to keep Kansas City in games, and allow quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be what he’s adored for being on the football field: unpredictable.

That’s why links between the defending AFC champions and a potentially available, former Pro Bowl cornerback for the New York Giants are being made.

Insider: Giants Could Trade Bradberry

Due to his declining play this season, 2020 Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry could be traded by New York prior to the November 2 NFL trade deadline, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Dealing him would’ve been unthinkable a year ago when he was a Pro-Bowler and one of the Giants’ two best players. But his fall-off this season has been dramatic. Plus, the cap-strapped Giants can’t ignore that dealing him would clear about $12 million in salary cap space for next offseason. They’d be left a little thin at corner with Adoree’ Jackson and a lot of question marks, but that might be a risk worth taking. Bradberry’s value could be pretty high, too, considering he’s only due about $1.1 million in salary the rest of this season and a non-guaranteed $13.4 million for next year. A second-day pick in return isn’t out of the question.

Bradberry Linked to Chiefs

Due to some of the cap restraints the Giants have this season, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has New York as big sellers ahead of the trade deadline line. One player Kay thinks could be traded away is Bradberry, who he believes would be a good fit for Kansas City.

Bringing in Bradberry would give Kansas City a more proven cornerback, which the organization may need to get back to the Super Bowl for a third straight year.

Seeing that the Chiefs have an estimated $2.27 million in available cap space currently, they do have the financial wiggle room to bring on someone with a remaining salary that’s cheap in 2021 like Bradberry. Bradberry’s potential — which was on display last season when he forced five total turnovers and allowed just a 70.1 passer rating, per PFF — could also be heavily utilized in an underwhelming Kansas City secondary. That makes him a very intriguing trade candidate for the defending AFC champions.