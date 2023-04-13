Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Takes Aim at HC Andy Reid: ‘I’m Not Happy’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, a Cinderella story of sorts since entering the NFL, has had a very limited offensive role since 2021. That’s, according to Fortson, he wants that to change in the near future.

“At times, Coach Reid has shown me he trusts me a little. I feel like every time my number is called, I make a play,” Fortson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long on April 7. “Hopefully, it grows. Hopefully, he gives me more trust.”

Fortson also spoke about the Super Bowl and noted that championship rings aren’t going to define his career.

“Obviously we want to win at the highest level,” Fortson told Dunne. “But I didn’t sign up to this game to be mediocre. I look at my stats, and I’m not happy with any of them. I’m not going to be complacent and act like these rings are making my career. No. Because that’s not how I see it. I want to be great. Really great.”

Fortson also added that it’s “practically unfair at this point” that he’s not getting more game day reps, because, as Dunne wrote, “Fortson knows the Chiefs know he’s ready to be a force in their passing attack.”

Jody Fortson’s Career With Chiefs

Jody Fortson, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2019. After starting his career with the Chiefs as a wide receiver, it was recommended by Kansas City’s coaching staff that he switch to tight end in 2021, which he did. That resulted in him making the Chiefs’ active roster for the first time in 2021.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited his production on the field over the last two seasons. In 19 regular season games played over that timeframe, he has registered 14 receptions on 19 targets for 155 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to landing on injured reserve on December 23, Fortson played in 13 during the regular season and played a total of 184 offensive snaps and 181 special teams snaps according to Pro Football Reference. With those offensive snaps, he recorded 9 catches on 13 targets for 108 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Fortson returned from IR during the playoffs but tallied only one target and no receptions in two games played.

Fortson entered the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent and was tendered by the defending Super Bowl champions. The tender will pay him $940,000 for the 2023 season according to Over The Cap.

Jody Fortson Seen Working With Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been seen with several Chiefs players and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance working out in Texas recently. Among the players that were in attendance for the throwing sessions was Jody Fortson, who is looking to build more chemistry with his superstar quarterback.

Fortson was seen with Mahomes in one of several photos posted by the Chiefs’ Twitter account on April 12. Other players seen in the photos are receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.

