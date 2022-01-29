Bengals’ Joe Burrow Details What It Takes To Beat Patrick Mahomes

When the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 in Week 17, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow had a near-perfect outing and one of the best games of his young career.

In that game, Burrow completed 30-of-39 pass attempts for 446 yards, four touchdowns, and had zero turnovers. The ability to exchange blows with the high-powered Kansas City offense panned out well for the Bengals, even if a few calls by the officials did work in Cincinnati’s favor late in that game.

The Bengals used that game as a measuring stick for what they need to do to beat the Chiefs yet again when they face each other in the AFC Championship Game. That’s why Burrow knows exactly what he needs to do in order to beat Mahomes for the second time this season.

Burrow Needs to be ‘Near Perfect’ vs. Mahomes

During his press conference on Friday, January 27, Burrow detailed what it takes to beat Mahomes, especially in January.

“Near perfect [play]. I think, you know, every week of the playoffs has proven that. It goes through Kansas City, and Patrick Mahomes has been near perfect for four years — however many years he’s been starting — so that’s what it’s going to take for me,” Burrow explained.

“It’s not just a quarterback-driven game, it’s a team-driven game. But I think wins and losses usually come down to how each quarterback plays.”





Play



Joe Burrow News Conference | January 28, 2022 Quarterback Joe Burrow meets with the media ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Subscribe to the Bengals YT Channel: bit.ly/3jbqOLG #RuleTheJungle #WhoDey #Bengals For more Bengals action: bengals.com/ Download the Bengals app: apps.yinzcam.com/nfl/cin Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/Bengals/ Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/Bengals/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Bengals 2022-01-28T17:27:05Z

Mahomes’ Message to Young Quarterbacks

For young quarterbacks that don’t quite have the experience Mahomes does in big moments, the Chiefs’ star quarterback offered some advice on how to stay calm and keep control of the huddle.