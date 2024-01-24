Chiefs News: $80 Million Starter ‘Unlikely’ to Play in Ravens Playoff Game

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense looked much improved during their 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thrived in his first career road playoff game, earning a 131.6 passer rating. A season-high. Kansas City’s offensive line allowed zero sacks. Unfortunately, Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, who signed a five-year, $80 million contract in 2021, left the game injured in the fourth quarter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 22 that Thuney suffered a pec strain, which was “positive” news. If Thuney tore his pec, he’d be done for the season and would require surgery that demands a lengthy rehab.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, January 24, however, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed the three-time Super Bowl champ was not participating in practice. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted during the press conference that Thuney “is unlikely to play Sunday” against the Baltimore Ravens. “But as another source also said, ‘He’s going to work like crazy to play.'”

The Ravens defense finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the league in total defense, per FOX Sports, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the rush. Losing Thuney, a key base of the Mahomes’ offensive line, would obviously be a huge blow for the Chiefs.

During the Chiefs win over Buffalo, the 31-yard guard was clutch in shutting down Buffalo’s best defensive lineman. NFL.com reported, “Thuney held Bills NT Ed Oliver without a pressure across 13 head-to-head matchups in the Divisional Round (10 1-on-1 matchups).”

However, the two-time Pro Bowler has been a force all year. “Thuney has now allowed a 6.3% pressure rate this season, eighth-lowest among left guards (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).”

Chiefs Guard Joe Thuney’s Availability Against the Ravens May Come ‘Down to the Wire’

The Chiefs need all the help they can get to defeat Lamar Jackson and Co. in the AFC Championship game, and Kansas City is predicted to wait until the last minute to make a final call on Thuney. After seeing Schefter’s report, Dr. Jesse Morse offered the following assessment.

“Pec strain was confirmed, which is the BEST case scenario, as other options included a Partial tear or Full thickness tear of pec tendon,” Morse posted. “A strain insinuates that the muscle is still normal in ‘architecture’ but there is some swelling and pain.

“There is a CHANCE he can play in the AFC Championship game, but it’s unlikely. Today is the first day of the week for practice & he’s expectedly out. The training staff is going to have to move mountains to get him to play. The pec muscles are vital for blocking, and this would be a huge loss for the Chiefs against the Ravens if he can’t go.

“I’d throw the ‘kitchen sink’ at him including around-the-clock PT, hyperbaric chamber, certain supplements, IV treatments, and some injections. This one is likely coming down to the wire.”

Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti Is Likely to Start in Place of Joe Thuney Against Baltimore

Reid told reporters on Wednesday that he has full confidence in interior lineman Nick Allegretti, who’s expected to start in Thuney’s spot.

“He’s a guy that’s started in a number of games. All the guys look at him like he’s a starter,” Reid said. “Everybody’s got confidence that he can come in and do a nice job. Tough kid. Not everything is the prettiest thing you’ve seen, but he fights through the end. And he’s smart. It’s a good combination.”

The Chiefs enter the AFC Championship round as 3.5-point underdogs. Kansas City will travel to M&T Bank to face the Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 3 p.m. Eastern.