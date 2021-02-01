Josh Allen Among 3 Bills Players Fined for Actions During AFC Title Game

The NFL is not letting the unsportsmanlike actions of Buffalo Bills players during the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs go unnoticed.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport tweeted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen and offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins were all issued double-digit penalties for their actions against Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor. Allen received the most expensive fine at $15,000 while his teammates were each handed $10,000 punishments.

#Bills G Jon Feliciano and #Bills T Dion Dawkins were each fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for their role in a fourth-quarter deal last week, both shoving Alex Okafor away. https://t.co/vrnylyRKB5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2021

During the fourth quarter, Okafor sacked Allen and while the star remained on the ground, flicked the ball Okafor’s direction, hitting the 29-year-old in the face. The interaction led to pushing and shoving by both Feliciano and Dawkins, eventually requiring referees to break up the scuffle.

Josh Allen has been fined $15,000 for flicking the ball at Alex Okafor pic.twitter.com/4HNJn00ni6 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 30, 2021

As of press time, zero Chiefs players received fines as a result of the tussle.

Allen Was Remorseful in His Post-Game Remarks

Following the 34-28 loss against the defending world champions, Allen admitted guilt for his actions, blaming it on his emotions and competitive nature.

Via Syracuse.com: “The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and ticky tack it got. I’m disappointed in myself,” Allen explained. “I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.”

However, the 24-year-old said he will learn from this playoff experience and asserts this will serve as motivation to come back stronger later this year.

“It’s going to fuel us. I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back. We’re still young and we’re only going to get better. That’s one thing I take from this. We’re close. The results weren’t good tonight but I’m super proud of how our team fought all season and how we bonded together.”

Chris Jones Offers up High Praise for Mahomes

Switching focus back to the Chiefs, one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ colleagues has made the unanimous decision to call the 25-year-old his GOAT and not Tampa Bay Buccaneers play caller Tom Brady. Speaking to Sirius XM Radio, defensive tackle Chris Jones offered nothing but high praise for Kansas City’s franchise guy:

“People talk about Tom Brady as the G.O.A.T. Well, for me, Pat Mahomes is my G.O.A.T.,” explained Jones. He’s the greatest quarterback I ever played with. No discredit to Alex Smith, but just the things Pat does on and off the field. He encourages guys to be better. He encourages guys to go out there and give it their all. And Pat Mahomes, you know, that’s my guy, man. For me, he’s the best quarterback — probably [will] end up being the best quarterback to ever play the game. To my eyes, he’s the best, and that’s no discredit to Tom Brady and his accolades or what he’s achieved or accomplished in his career.

“I’m able to be with Pat and see the work he puts in and watch him go out there and perform,” added Jones. “That’s why I say that. That’s my own personal opinion, no discredit to anyone. It’s just how he prepares for the game. You know, he’s very consistent. “He works harder than anybody in the building, and it shows up for him. It shows. He just doesn’t go out there on Sunday and just, you know, ball out. His preparation is key.”

Very few people can argue with that sentiment. The Chiefs and the Bucs kickoff Super Bowl LV this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

