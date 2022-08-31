WR Josh Gordon Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom After Release

One of the notable roster cuts the Kansas City Chiefs made ahead of the cutdown deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30 was veteran wide receiver, Josh Gordon.

After being reinstated to the NFL in September of 2021, the Chiefs originally signed Gordon to the team’s practice squad on September 27. A week later, Gordon found himself being promoted to the Chiefs’ 53-player roster, but his impact wasn’t significant during his first season in Kansas City.

In 12 regular season games played last season, Gordon, 31, caught 5 passes on 14 targets for 32 yards and 1 touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

On January 24, the Chiefs waived Gordon but then re-signed him to a reserve/futures deal in February.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson are the projected wideouts that will make the 53-player roster in Kansas City. Gordon didn’t perform well enough in training camp or the preseason to beat out any of those aforementioned pass-catchers for a roster spot.

Head coach Andy Reid didn’t rule out the possibility of Gordon re-joining the team in some fashion this season when asked about him on August 30. But Gordon still took to Twitter to bid farewell to Chiefs Kingdom following the news of his release.

Gordon Thanks Chiefs Kingdom in Tweet

Here’s what Gordon wrote on Twitter:

“Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year. Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories.”

Gordon also followed up that tweet by writing, “Excited to see where the next part of my football journey takes me.”

Other Twitter users reacted to Gordon’s release.

“Hopefully they sign him back in the future,” one Twitter user wrote. “Even tho he didn’t have many big plays and or “huge” stat numbers he did come in clutch when we needed him.”

“Shame it didn’t work out, hope he sticks on somewhere else or that he can land on our practice squad,” another user wrote.

“Yeah, Justin Watson and Fountain took that WR5 and 6 spot. Just no room for Josh Gordon, hopefully he get another shot and balls out,” another user wrote.

“Picture of class in New England and Seattle after that, problem is he isn’t fast enough anymore but teams sign him & whip their fans into a frenzy like they got jacked Jerry Rice. 2012 was 10 years ago & Josh, bless his heart missed about 5 of them,” another user wrote.

“Literally the biggest waste of talent in recent memory. Blame him, or the NFL substance abuse policy. Either way, the facts are the facts,” another user wrote.

“Cowboys should take a flier on Josh Gordon… They’ve taken chances on riskier players and have given multiple chances to the same kinds of players, Gordon would be cheap and if he’s a problem cut him…” another user wrote.

Chiefs Shift Focus to Week 1

With the roster cutdown deadline now in the rearview mirror, the front office will continue to work the transaction wire to add to the team’s practice squad, among other things. But the team itself will now shift its focus to the regular season.

The Chiefs’ regular season opener will be on the road against the Arizona Cardinals and will take place on September 11 at 3:25 p.m. CST.