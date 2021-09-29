Josh Gordon Shows Off Legendary New Jersey Number in First Chiefs Practice

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon took the practice field for the first time in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform on Wednesday, September 29, showing off a jersey number that has legendary significance to it in Kansas City.

Gordon was seen by reporters sporting the No. 19 jersey during his first practice session with the defending AFC champions, with Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 News getting video of the former All-Pro receiver.

Adam Teicher of ESPN was able to get a zoomed-in photo of Gordon rocking the red and white uniform.

Your photographic proof that Josh Gordon was at Chiefs practice pic.twitter.com/OeoY3DvY4z — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 29, 2021

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

‘Legendary’ Number?

The jersey number that Gordon is sporting with the Chiefs does in fact have legendary status in Kansas City. That’s because former Chiefs quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Montana wore No. 19 when he played for Kansas City for two seasons in 1993-94.

Montana is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest quarterback to ever play the position. Based on his resume during the playoffs, which included four trips to the Super Bowl and winning every one of them, can only be compared to Tom Brady, who will likely go down as the greatest quarterback of all time. Though Montana joined the Chiefs at the end of his career when he was not in his prime, the respect he earned during his time with the San Francisco 49ers carried over to his time in Kansas City.

So, wearing No. 19 comes with a level of expectation and honor for Gordon. Disrespecting the number by not giving a whole-hearted effort on and off the field during his tenure with the Chiefs would be a disservice to the No. 19 jersey.

Wednesday’s Injury Report

As Allen Iverson would say — we’re talkin’ ’bout practice. And while we’re on the subject of practice, we might as well discuss the first injury report of Week 4 for the Chiefs and their opponent this week, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City had a lengthy injury report to start the week, but there’s not a ton to be concerned about on it.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton is in concussion protocol after exiting Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers early. Because of that, he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. He will need to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Week 4.

Those limited in practice Wednesday were left tackle Orlando Brown (groin), defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad). Those listed with injuries on the injury report but were full participants in practice were wide receivers Mecole Hardman (hip), Demarcus Robinson (knee), and Tyreek Hill (rib), defensive back Chris Lammons (bicep), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (elbow), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quad).

As for the Eagles, the lone player that did not practice for them Wednesday is starting left tackle Joe Mailata (knee). Those that were limited in practice were reserve lineman Landon Dickerson (hip), safety Marcus Epps (shoulder), starting right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), starting center Jason Kelce (foot/resting player), safety Rodney McLeod (knee), and linebacker Davion Taylor.