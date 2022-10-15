Chiefs Rookie Asked to Rise to the Occasion in Debut Start vs Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs revealed some unfortunate news on October 14 ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Both cornerback Rashad Fenton and safety Bryan Cook were downgraded to “out” and on top of that, rookie first-round CB Trent McDuffie is unlikely to suit up on Sunday. Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney revealed the news, relaying later that “the Chiefs will indeed be playing two rookie cornerbacks against Bills quarterback Josh Allen… Fourth-rounder Joshua Williams [and] seventh-rounder Jaylen Watson.”

Chiefs' Bryan Cook, Rashad Fenton and Turk Wharton will be OUT vs. Buffalo. The #Chiefs say "we'll see" about CB Trent McDuffie. We won't get a status on McDuffie because he is still on injured reserve. Andy Reid said "there's a good chance" they will rest McDuffie this week. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 14, 2022

Joshua Williams Called Upon to Make Debut Start vs Bills

The trial-by-fire experience worked extremely well with Watson and Williams will attempt to rise to the occasion as his fellow first-year cornerback did versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The only problem is that the Fayetteville State prospect will be asked to do it against one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

That’s asking a lot of not one, but two mid-to-late-round rookies.

“Special teams helped [Williams] with the speed of the game and the angles you need to take and all those things,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters. “Now it’s just a matter of getting in, playing, trusting your technique & fundamentals. He’s worked well this week.”

Charles Goldman of USA Today’s Chiefs Wire added that Williams “proved as much by replacing Fenton in Week 5 and going head-to-head with Raiders WR Davante Adams on the most important play of the game,” continuing: “This week, he’ll get a chance to prove he’s capable against the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.”

On the flip side, Arrowhead Pride analyst Mark Gunnels tackled a less confident Chiefs’ opinion that predicted Allen would “torch” the KC defense during his weekly segment: “Let’s Argue.”

“Well, this isn’t going out on a limb,” Gunnels admitted. “Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, but Josh Allen is right behind him… With Rashad Fenton, Bryan Cook and most likely Trent McDuffie all out, the Chiefs will be heavily relying on rookies Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams. It’s going to be a tall task.”

Williams has only logged 17 defensive snaps on the season according to Pro Football Focus. During that time, he’s registered 14 opportunities in coverage, allowing a lone two-yard reception off three targets. He also flashed as a potential draft “gem” early on in training camp.

So far so good, although Williams’ inexperience did rear its ugly head a few times during the preseason.