Chiefs Make Final Call on WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Status vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) was knocked out of the team’s Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a big hit by safety Andre Cisco. He then missed every practice leading up to the team’s Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. That could only mean one thing in terms of JuJu’s Week 11 availability.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced during his presser on Friday, November 18 that JuJu will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers, as would cornerback and special teams ace Chris Lammons (concussion protocol).

With JuJu in the lineup and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) being placed on injured reserve on Thursday, the Chiefs will role with Kadarius Toney, rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson as the top the wideouts in Week 11. Kansas City also has Marcus Kemp, Cornell Powell, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette available for a game day promotion from the practice squad.