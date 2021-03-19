Pro Bowl WR Reportedly Declined More Money From Chiefs To Stay With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Juju Smith-Schuster is keeping his talents in Pennsylvania. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 24-year-old reportedly signed a one-year extension with the AFC powerhouse.

Steelers are giving JuJu a one-year deal, per source. https://t.co/106WWF4RHN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The star receiver reportedly received offers from a number of teams across the league for his services, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, the two-time defending AFC champions were also in the running to sign Smith-Schuster. What makes it even more interesting is that Kansas City offered a somewhat better deal.

Sources tell me these were the other offers KC 8 mill with 3 mill incentives

Steelers 8 mill

Baltimore 9 mill 4 incentives — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

Though the $8 million base salary remains the same, the Chiefs were ready to pay an additional $3 million in incentives for the California native.

Drafted the same year as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017, in four seasons Smith-Schuster has 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in 58 games.

Been a Somewhat Rocky Free Agency Season for Chiefs

Considering they boast one of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL, one would think players across the league would happily take the opportunity to play under Andy Reid and alongside Patrick Mahomes. Unfortunately, things haven’t been so easy for general manager Brett Veach this week.

The Chiefs were seriously keen on bringing on defensive end Trent Williams, even enlisting the help of Mahomes to personally contact the 32-year-old to make one final appeal. Further reports claim it was competitive and close to the eventual 6-year, $138 million contract Williams inked with the San Francisco 49ers early Wednesday morning. Matt Barrows of The Athletic details how the five-time champions eventually got an edge over their Super Bowl LIV opponents.

“According to those privy to the conversations, Mahomes made a strong pitch in texts and phone calls to Williams about joining him as the Chiefs’ new left tackle.

“Mahomes grew up in East Texas, about 30 minutes from where Williams was raised. They know each other well, which was an added incentive.”

He continues: “The winning element was loyalty. Williams has a bond with Kyle Shanahan, having played under him for four seasons in Washington. Williams also credits Shanahan for helping to extricate him from his unhappy situation in Washington a year ago.”

The Chiefs were able to coerce Kyle Long to come out of retirement on a one-year $5 million deal later on Wednesday, so not all was lost. However, the division in talent between Williams and the next-available free agent tackle is astronomical, so that loss will likely sting a little longer than normal for Kansas City.

Is Sammy Watkins Still on His Way Out?

Free agent WR Sammy Watkins has yet to find a new NFL team, but he’s not allowing the confusion around his future to disrupt his spirit.

He’s arguably a postseason threat, but Watkins’ injury spells have proven costly for the Chiefs over the past three seasons. The former Clemson star missed 14 regular-season games and didn’t play in Kansas City’s two playoff games in January. Watkins was active for Super Bowl LV, but had just one catch in the 31-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old remains confident in his future, as indicated by an early Friday morning tweet confirming he’ll be “extremely happy” playing for whatever franchise he eventually calls home.

I rarely miss so..! just know whatever team I land on will be extremely happy..! #WIZARD14 — King me (@sammywatkins) March 19, 2021

Watkins followed up the above message with additional words of wisdom almost 12 hours later.

Love and light today be great be full of happiness and know that you are enough not because anything or anyone else.. your great because that’s what god manifested in you be you and focus on the now everything’s gonna workout the way it should…! #LIMITLESS14 #WIZARD14 — King me (@sammywatkins) March 19, 2021

