Former Pro Bowl WR ‘Hopes’ to Join Chiefs: Report

One of the missed opportunities during the 2021 offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs was not being able to sign wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Coming off a season in which Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City seemed like a perfect place for him to be fed targets and given opportunities to be explosive. However, he opted to re-sign with Pittsburgh instead, signing a one-year, $8 million deal, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That’s despite receiving better offers from two other teams, one of which was the Chiefs, according to NFL Media’s Taylor Bisciotti.

JuJu to the #Steelers on a 1-year worth $8M, source said. He had better offers from the #Ravens and the #Chiefs. But stays in PIT. https://t.co/Kz9aaR1srN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Unfortunately for Smith-Schuster, the decision to remain with the Steelers may have not been the right one from a production standpoint. He played in just six games this season — five regular-season games and one postseason game — and accumulated 20 receptions on 35 targets for 155 yards, and had one touchdown which came on a three-yard carry, per Pro Football Reference.

That’s why Smith-Schuster, 25, is having a change of heart as he hits free agency for the second year in a row.

Smith-Schuster ‘Hopes’ to Join Chiefs

The veteran wide receiver is interested in joining the Chiefs this offseason, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

“Now that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, Smith-Schuster is interested in potentially joining the Chiefs again,” Wilson wrote on January 25. “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”

The pairing of Smith-Schuster and Kansas City still makes plenty of sense. Given that he bet on himself by staying another year in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster’s stock has devalued a bit because of injuries, however. So, it’s possible that the Chiefs could sign him to a multi-year deal that comes rather cheap.

Smith-Schuster clearly wants to join Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. It’s now up to head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to decide if the Steelers wideout is still worth having and at what cost.

“I think you guys know how we’re wired,” Veach said on February 1 when asked about potentially adding a third offensive weapon this offseason. “If it makes sense to us and it doesn’t put us in any long-term binds in regard to future caps and structure, but if there’s any way we can get better and there’s any way we can get Pat (Patrick) Mahomes more weapons we’ll do that.”



Fans React to Smith-Schuster Potentially Joining KC

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Smith-Schuster potentially joining forces with Kansas City.

“Heard that Juju Smith Schuster might be interested in The Chiefs? Might be a good fit if it happens,” one Twitter user wrote.

“so now juju just might be interested? uhh thanks but no thanks. he snubbed becoming a chief last season so snub him back. I want big target OBJ anyway,” another user wrote.

“I feel like we have bigger needs than Juju. He took less money vs coming to the Chiefs. If he now doesn’t see a future in Pitt, I’m no longer interested if he wants an easy way in the NFL,” another user wrote.

“What WR wouldn’t be interested in playing with Pat? Do the Chiefs need another WR, especially one like JuJu?” another user wrote.

