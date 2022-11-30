Chiefs $31 Million Asset Disrespects Bengals Star WR [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs rarely provide bulletin board material for their opponents. That strategy has served them well in 2022, as they’ve cut down team after team.

It’s become plainly obvious that this Week 13 matchup means a little something extra for Kansas City, however. The trend began with Patrick Mahomes II, who didn’t mince words earlier this week when asked about the upcoming rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, it’s been the theme of the entire week. Defensive leader Frank Clark stressed “focus” during interviews and safety Justin Reid admitted that as a newcomer, he’s heard about this matchup for a long time.

Per Sam McDowell of the KC Star, “the guys were talking about three games [on the schedule when he arrived in KC] — the [Buffalo] Bills, Tennessee [Titans], and most of all Cincinnati.” But that wasn’t all Reid had to say.

Chiefs’ Justin Reid Disrespects Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Fox 4 Kansas City’s PJ Green shared the video clip of Reid, relaying that he “asked Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would’ve done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year.”

Asked #Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would've done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year. His words show just how motivated the team is about beating the #Bengals. His words about Tee Higgins: "I'm gonna lock him down." pic.twitter.com/9W5Khndh1J — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 30, 2022

“Some of the missed tackles, explosive plays, a lot of it’s going to come down to making the play on the ball,” he began, and that’s when he disrespected wide receiver Tee Higgins not once but twice. The first time did appear to be accidental.

“They have [number] 88, um, Higbee,” Reid continued. “No, it’s not Higbee, Higbee is with the [Los Angeles] Rams. What’s his name?”

A reporter — possibly Green himself — suggested the name Higgins and that seemed to jog Reid’s memory.

“It is Higgins,” Reid said with a smirk. “They’re going to have him back. He’s a very talented receiver, more of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker. I’m gonna lock him down, straight up.”

It was a surprisingly bold guarantee from Reid after one, forgetting Higgins’ last name and two, complimenting his game momentarily. In a way, the safety not only disrespected the Bengals playmaker once but twice! First accidentally, and then on purpose.

Higgins is one of the best young wideouts in the NFL, with over 2,800 receiving yards in his first 41 games. That doesn’t include the playoffs, where Higgins caught another 18 for 309.

Against the Chiefs, Higgins has also done his fair share of damage. He posted a conservative three receptions for 62 yards during the Week 17 matchup in 2022 and then gashed KC in the AFC championship for six catches and 103 yards.

Reid and the Kansas City secondary will certainly have their work cut out for them.

Ja’Marr Chase & Joe Mixon Are Expected to Return

The running joke around the KC community this week has been that key contributors always return in time to play the Chiefs. That is expected to be the case with the Bengals as well.

#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase confirmed to reporters today that he expects to play on Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2022

PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov was among those that reported wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is hoping to return in Week 13. Running back Joe Mixon is also trending toward playing on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news, tweeting: “Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who missed Cincinnati’s win against the Titans due to a concussion, ‘is trending in the direction’ of being able to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs, per source.”

Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon, who missed Cincinnati’s win against the Titans due to a concussion, “is trending in the direction” of being able to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2022

It looks like Cincy’s offense will be in full force this weekend as they fight to remain in the AFC playoff picture at 7-4. There will be plenty of motivation for the Bengals, who are also tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first in the AFC North.

As you can see from the quotes, the Chiefs are motivated as well. That makes for one heck of a face-off on Sunday.